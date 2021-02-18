Leaked emails show Canadian Liberal MP said its ‘hard to have faith’ in his own party’s handling of COVID-19

LifeSiteNews has been permanently banned on YouTube. Click HERE to sign up to receive emails when we add to our video library.

ONTARIO, February 18, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – An M.P. from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberal Party has blasted his own party’s response to COVID-19, a series of internal emails have shown, saying it’s “hard to have faith” in the response.

“Am I going to say something to my own government, to my own party, when I have health concerns of my constituents in mind? Damn right I am,” said Dr. Marcus Powlowski, Liberal M.P. for Thunder Bay according to a Blacklocks Reporter report from February 11.

The statement by Powlowski was made sometime last spring and was from a series of internal emails the Blacklocks Reporter say they obtained last year.

Powlowski, who is an emergency room doctor as well as a former consultant to the World Health Organization, made the comments to the House of Commons health committee, according to the Blacklock’s Reporter.

The emails show that Powlowski was frustrated with how the Trudeau government initially handled the COVID-19 crisis and that he was concerned over the slow procurement of medical supplies, masks, and ventilators.

“And you know what? No one in the party has yet given me much grief over that,” said Powlowski as reported by Blacklocks Reporter.

“Certainly, it would be a sad state of affairs if you can’t send emails to your colleagues and people within the party making suggestions. What was my criticism? My criticism is I think there’s a better way we can do things than the way we are.”

— Article continues below Petition —

Show Petition Text 0 have signed the petition. Let's get to 1 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

The emails show that Powlowski said that it is not in “anybody’s best interests” to stay silent and that his constituents are at the top of this mind.

“What was my criticism? My criticism is I think there’s a better way we can do things than the way we are.

“What are you supposed to do, not send such things to your own party? You’re supposed to stay quiet when you see things happen? I don’t think that is in anybody’s best interests. I will continue to look after the interests of my constituents.”

From June 7 and 8, Powlowski wrote to the Department of Public Works to show his concern over mask shortages.

“Is there no one mass producing N95 masks yet in Canada?” wrote Powlowski.

“What can the relevant ministries tell me to reassure the health care workers that we are doing everything we can to get those masks?”

While Powlowski’s criticism of the Trudeau government’s handling of the COVID-19 crisis was most likely not meant to be made public, recently, a group of former and current politicians from all levels of government was formed calling for the end of lockdowns.

The non-partisan group called “End the Lockdowns National Caucus,” says they are “unified in pursuit of the truth, and resolved to ensure there is open, honest, and public debate regarding the COVID-19 government response.

Founding members of the groups include Ontario MPP Randy Hillier, People’s Party of Canada leader Maxime Bernier, and now independent MP Derek Sloan, who was booted from the Conservative Party recently.

Ontario MPP Roman Baber, who was booted from the Ontario Progressive Conservative Party by Doug Ford for being critical of lockdowns, has also been vocal regarding lockdowns.

Many doctors in Canada have spoken out against the negative consequences of government-imposed COVID-19 lockdowns and stay-at-home orders.

In late December, Dr. Gil Nimni, a York, Ontario emergency room (ER) doctor said that lockdownswhich send people into “financial ruin” are not the answer to the COVID-19 crisis, and that he shakes his head at his co-workers who go on social media “ranting” about a full emergency room.

In October, Dr. Stephen Malthouse, a Canadian doctor in British Columbia with over 40 years of experience in family medicine, made headlines for writing to his province’s top doctor to blast the government’s COVID-19 lockdown policy.

In January, Malthouse was part of 13 doctors who wrote to Ford to blast lockdowns and his booting of Baber.

Malthouse told LifeSiteNews recently that there are “many” doctors in Canada who are of the opinion that lockdowns are harmful, but are scared to speak out.

“Many doctors in our network across the country feel the same as the signatories, but are at risk of losing their licenses if they speak out against public health policies,” Malthouse told LifeSiteNews.

“We could no longer keep silent as the non-COVID lives lost by lockdown policies exceeded those killed by the virus. There is a strong political incentive for preventing COVID deaths at any cost: with the media covering COVID horror stories 24/7, that is all that fearful voters are focused on. If we look at the lost-years, deaths, poverty and suffering from lockdowns (and the failure to protect our vulnerable population as well), then it is obvious that lockdowns have caused only destruction, without any benefit, in every country where they have been implemented. Lockdowns have never been shown to reduce the spread of COVID.”

Canada has reported around 20,000 deaths said to have been ascribed to COVID-19. With a population of around 37 million, that means around .05 percent or five one-hundredths of one percent, of the nation's people, have been killed by the virus.

In Canada, most deaths attributed to the COVID-19 virus, around 80 percent according to official government statistics, are in those of advanced age in long-term-care homes.