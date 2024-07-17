Leaked footage shows Trump questioning childhood vaccines in phone call with RFK Jr.

The former president appears to admit that childhood vaccination can lead to injuries during a Sunday phone call with Robert Kennedy Jr., the footage of which was originally leaked by Kennedy’s son.

(LifeSiteNews) — The son of independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. recently leaked footage online of his father’s phone call with Donald Trump during which the former president questioned childhood vaccines.

Holy cow. Leaked RFK Jr. call with Trump, talking about vaccines. I hope Trump puts him in charge of shutting down the CDC, FDA corruption. pic.twitter.com/QloJVjODXm — Liz Wheeler (@Liz_Wheeler) July 16, 2024



At the beginning of the video clip, Trump can be heard saying, “I agree with you, man. Something’s wrong with that whole system, and it’s the doctors you find. Remember I said, ‘I want to do small doses.’”

“When you feed a baby, Bobby, a vaccination that is like 38 different vaccines, and it looks like it’s meant for a horse, not a, you know, 10-pound or 20-pound baby … and then you see the baby all of a sudden starting to change radically. I’ve seen it so many times,” Trump continued.

“And then you hear that it doesn’t have an impact, right? But you and I talked about that a long time ago,” the former president added.

The leaked footage shows that Trump holds to a stance of skepticism about childhood vaccination that he was publicly known for before the COVID shot rollout under his administration’s Operation Warp Speed. For example, in 2017, Trump was criticized for a statement he made in 2015 linking vaccines to autism: “People that work for me, just the other day, two years old, beautiful child went to have the vaccine and came back and a week later, got a tremendous fever, got very, very sick, now is autistic,” Trump said at the time.

In 2014, Trump tweeted, “Healthy young child goes to doctor, gets pumped with massive shot of many vaccines, doesn’t feel good and changes – AUTISM. Many such cases!”

Kennedy’s son, Robert F. Kennedy III, who posted the footage online early on Tuesday, reportedly said in his X post that he wanted to show Trump’s “real opinion” on vaccination, but has since deleted the clip, according to the BBC.

It is noteworthy that while Trump admits that at least certain doses and kinds of childhood vaccines lead to autism and potentially other health problems, he has consistently defended Operation Warp Speed’s rollout of novel “vaccine” technology in the face of grievances that it has caused many deaths and serious health issues. Since leaving office, he repeatedly promoted the jab as “one of the greatest achievements of mankind.” In January 2023, he dismissed potential safety issues by suggesting that “problems” were in “relatively small numbers.”

It is little discussed, however, that while Operation Warp Speed was technically an initiative of the Trump administration, a significant number of the players involved clashed with the White House, as Politico has revealed. In fact, White House Coronavirus Task Force members were reported to have been excluded from early Warp Speed discussions.

A former White House official involved in the task force says they were “blindsided” by this exclusion, according to Politico. “They wouldn’t brief the task force on it … (just) a private briefing,” the official said at the time.

Politico further revealed that Operation Warp Speed was the brainchild of Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, “who was often at odds with the White House.” His advisory board included NIH director Francis Collins and NIAID director Anthony Fauci, and his plan won the support of White House senior adviser Jared Kushner as well as White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows.

Kennedy is known for vehemently opposing vaccines, a stance he adopted after the mothers of vaccine-injured children implored him to look into the research linking thimerosal to neurological injuries, including autism. He went on to found Children’s Health Defense, an organization with the stated mission of “ending childhood health epidemics by eliminating toxic exposure,” largely through vaccines.

Trump appears to invite Kennedy to support his presidential campaign during their phone call on Sunday.

“I would love you to do something,” Trump can be heard saying in the video footage. “And I think it’ll be so good for you and so big for you. And we’re going to win.”

Trump also brought up Saturday’s assassination attempt, telling Kennedy that the bullet that pierced his ear “felt like a giant – like the world’s largest mosquito.”

After the video clip of their conversation made the rounds online, Kennedy apologized on Tuesday for its public posting, writing on X, “When President Trump called me, I was taping with an in-house videographer,” he wrote. “I should have ordered the videographer to stop recording immediately. I am mortified that this was posted.”

When President Trump called me I was taping with an in-house videographer. I should have ordered the videographer to stop recording immediately. I am mortified that this was posted. I apologize to the president. — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) July 16, 2024

Share











