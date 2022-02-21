Leaked messages show Canadian police delighting in crushing Freedom Convoy: report

Royal Canadian Mounted Police officer: ‘Time for the protestors to hear our jackboots on the ground.’

OTTAWA (LifeSiteNews) — A series of shocking text exchanges attributed to a Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) group chat reportedly displays members full of glee at using brutal force against Freedom Convoy members who were peacefully protesting the government’s COVID-19 mandates.

Over the weekend, horrifying reports emerged from Canada’s capital city showing police officers on horseback trampling protesters and callously injuring a disabled elderly woman while conservative journalists were savagely beaten and shot by police with a tear gas canister.

READ: Ottawa police on horseback trample freedom protesters

While Ottawa police repeatedly posted messages denying the use of strong-arm tactics, the RCMP private chat tells a completely different story.

Screenshots of the disturbing messages, obtained by Rebel News, show RCMP officers delighting in the over-the-top brutality of their fellow law enforcement officers.

“Time for the protestors to hear our jackboots on the ground,” wrote RCMP officer Andrew Nixon.

After officer Robin Thibault jokingly warned Nixon, “this is a kinder, gentler RCMP,” Nixon responded, “Okay we can give out free hugs and unicorn stickers.”

In another posting, Nixon wrote, “Cheers crew! Here’s to some sweet OT this weekend for our on call members. Don’t kick all of them out until next weeks group gets our turn.”

When a Facebook video showing police horses trampling peaceful protesters was posted, it was met with praise.

“That’s awesome,” wrote Scott Peever.

“We only think we’re living the dream,” said Chris Russell.

“That’s what we need to do!” wrote Nixon.

READ: Conservative reporters beaten and shot by Ottawa police with gas canister gun

“Just watched that horse video- that is awesome!!!” wrote Marca. “We should practice that manoevre.”

Other postings within the RCMP chat show officers enjoying downtime in Ottawa’s historic luxury hotel, the Château Laurier. The hotel photos present a stark contrast to the harsh conditions the protesters have endured as they’ve tried to catch the ear of Canadian government officials concerning the unreasonableness of COVID-19 mandates.

The authenticity of the messages was ostensibly verified in an official statement by the RCMP saying “we are looking into the matter,” and declaring “this material is not representative” of its members.

Share











