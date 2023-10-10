Leaked Ontario school board memo tells teachers to hide children’s ‘gender identity’ from parents

'Parents should not be contacted without the student’s consent about any change in identifiers,' the York Region District School Board memo said.

YORK, Ontario (LifeSiteNews) — An Ontario public school board has directed teachers to keep gender ‘transitions’ of students secret from their parents.

According to a September 28 memo leaked to independent journalist Chanel Pfahl, York Region District School Board (YRDSB) instructed teachers to prioritize students’ confidentiality and privacy over parental rights when it comes to changing genders.

“Parents should not be contacted without the student’s consent about any change in identifiers,” the memo said.

“When a student shares new-to-the-school names and pronouns, it is important to ask the student what name and pronouns they want us to use in the event that we need to contact a parent, caregiver, or guardian,” it continued.

“Always take the lead from the student when it comes to affirming their gender identity,” the memo added.

– not to inform parents of a student’s new name, pronouns or “gender words” without student consent;

The directive was sent by Cecil Roach, associate director of Education, Schools, Programs and Equitable Outcomes, and Fawzia Durrani, principal of Inclusive School and Community Services.

The memo further directed YRDSB teachers and staff to ask students their ‘preferred pronouns’ to be used in the classroom, over the PA system, in class, and for emergency contacts.

However, the YRDSB directive is in seeming contradiction to Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce’s statement that parents should be “fully involved” if their child wants to change genders in school.

“Parents must be fully involved and fully aware of what’s happening in the life of their children. I mean, often there are health implications,” Mr. Lecce said at an August 28 press conference.

“I think we have to respect the rights of parents, recognizing that these can be life-changing decisions,” said the education minister. “I think parents want to be involved so that they can support their kids, and I think that’s a really important principle that we must uphold.”

However, Lecce failed to commit to an actual policy or legislation to ensure that parental rights are preserved.

The YRDSB’s statement comes in the wake of a flood of pro-family protests across the country as Canadians are determined to protect their children from LGBT indoctrination.

The largest protest to date took place on September 20; the Million Person March was a nationwide event that saw Canadians of all races and religions take to the streets to protest LGBT indoctrination in schools.

Exclusive footage from LifeSiteNews showed an estimated 5,000 citizens gathered in Ottawa in support of the September 20 protest, rivaled by about 350 counter-protesters. Thousands of Canadians gathered in other cities as well to show their support for parental rights in education.

The protest, organized by Muslim Canadians, adopted the slogan “Leave our kids alone,” specifically in regard to gender ideology, age-inappropriate sexual content in school libraries, and LGBT propaganda.

