Leaked Toronto school ‘sex-ed’ material omits all references to ‘boys’ and ‘girls’

TORONTO (LifeSiteNews) –– The largest school board in Canada seems to have gone all in on radical gender ideology, with a recent social media post showing it has stripped some of its sexual “education” material of all references to terms that affirm biological reality, such as “men,” “women,” “boys” and “girls.”

“Toronto District School Board health worksheets for grade 5 (10-year-olds) refers to ‘people with a uterus,’ ‘people with a penis,’ ‘people who have more testosterone’ and ‘people who have more estrogen’. There is zero mention of boys / girls / men / women,” wrote True North’s Anthony Furey, breaking the story on X on June 17.

In addition to stripping out terms like “women” and “girls” in favor of descriptions like “people with a uterus,” biological processes were also explained in a way devoid of any mention of scientific reality.

In talking about puberty, the material described males as “people who have more testosterone,” and females as “people who have more estrogen.” It also described menstruation stating, “people with a uterus usually get their first periods.”

According to the Toronto Sun, the school material came from School Qube, a company marketed as the “world’s largest marketplace of PreK-12 resources.”

The workbooks containing the woke language are available to read on the Teachers Pay Teachers website and are claimed to comply with Ontario’s Health and Physical Education curriculum. However, according to Ontario’s Ministry of Education, the material is “not” part of the policy of the Progressive Conservative provincial government of Doug Ford.

“This is not our policy. We expect that school boards are focused on getting back-to-basics on the fundamental skills that children need, like reading, writing and math,” noted senior communications advisor to Ontario’s Education Minister Todd Smith, as reported by the Toronto Sun.

Woke ‘leftists’ trying to ‘destroy society’ via school curriculum

Political Operations Director for Campaign Life Coalition (CLC) Jack Fonseca ripped the woke teaching material, asserting that “leftists” are trying to “destroy society.”

“You’ve got to wonder why this utter madness is happening,” wrote Fonseca in reply to Furey’s post.

“Elite leftists pushing this stuff at the very top are trying to destroy society so that totalitarian control become easier to acquire.”

The scandalous material comes after Ontario’s former Education Minister Stephen Lecce said last year that new regulations under the Better Schools and Student Outcomes Act were created to “focus on getting back to the basics of education: strengthening reading, writing and math, and other STEM disciplines.”

Over the past few years, there has been a noticeable push in Western nations to actively promote gender ideology to young people, particularly in the United States and Canada.

This has led to governments at all levels actively going along with the demands of those involved in the LGBT agenda to promote the erasure of the terms “men” and “women.”

The Canadian federal government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberal government is fully on board with the LGBT agenda. Recently, it pledged $100 million in funding for LGBT activist groups, with much of the money focused on youth and on-the-ground initiatives.

