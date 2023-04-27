Leaked video shows Toronto Police Dept. being trained in woke gender ideology

'The training you are about to undergo, reflects our commitment to strengthening our relationship with the trans and gender-diverse communities of Toronto, and to making TPS a safe and inclusive workplace for our trans and nonbinary employees.'

TORONTO (LifeSiteNews) — A leaked video obtained by Rebel News has revealed that Toronto Police Service (TPS) officers are being made to undergo training in gender ideology by the service’s former interim chief himself.

The video, obtained by Rebel News, highlights the force’s “Gender Diversity Trans Inclusion Initiative” or “GDTI,” and features former interim TPS police chief James Ramer going over a “trans and gender-diverse” training regiment for his officers.

“The training you are about to undergo, reflects our commitment to strengthening our relationship with the trans and gender-diverse communities of Toronto, and to making TPS a safe and inclusive workplace for our trans and nonbinary employees,” said Ramer in the video.

In the video, Ramer describes a 2015 incident in which a “trans man” – a biological woman – named Boyd Kodak filed a human rights complaint against the TPS, alleging the police service had “discriminated against” her.

Kodak complaint arose after she was arrested and placed in a women’s holding area, instead of in the male section, and had personal items, including a sex device, taken away.

Ramer noted how in 2016 a settlement was reached between the TPS and the Ontario Humans Rights Board, to make sure “trans” people were treated better while in custody.

In his video, Ramer said that the TPS, after the incident, got feedback from the “trans” community, and then noted that it was “crucial” for current officers to “understand” “trans” people.

“How you interact with trans individuals, and the actions you take in the course of your duties, can make the difference between individuals and their communities feeling harmed or protected,” said Ramer.

Giving his own commentary on the video, Rebel News reporter David Menzies joked, “Seriously, after that pep talk from the chief, how many police officers from Toronto are now updating their resumes?”

Menzies also noted that “at no point in this module is transphobia defined.”

“And really, what is transphobia? Being misgendered? Calling your niece a ‘niece’ as opposed to a… ‘nibbling’? Unfortunately, cops across Canada are now either being indoctrinated in gender theory or scared that they’ll be fired if they are seen as insensitive to trans people,” added the commentator.

The leaking of the video comes at a time when LGBT activists seem to be ramping up their efforts across Canada.

Just a few weeks ago in Ontario, the province’s official opposition, the New Democratic Party (NDP) of Ontario, introduced a bill that would in effect ban anyone from protesting within 100 meters of drag queen story times or other “2SLGBTQI+” designated events.

Similar legislation has already passed in the city of Calgary, Alberta.

At the same time transgenderism is being promoted by politicians, Canadians who have been speaking out against the ideology’s targeting of kids have been attacked by activists.

During a recent “Transgender Day of Visibility” rally in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canadian father Chris Elston, was grabbed by the throat, thrown to the ground and punched for opposing gender ideology.

In another incident, Calgary pastor Derek Reimer was twice charged for protesting a children’s drag queen story hour at a public library, an event during which he was assaulted.

Earlier this week, with Reimer still behind bars, the pastor had his van vandalized with anti-Christian and Satanic messages.

