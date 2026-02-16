Left-wing activist reports students who opened TPUSA chapter to Child Protective Services

A liberal activist tried to get government officials to investigate a chapter of Club America, which is part of Charlie Kirk's Turning Point USA.

(LifeSiteNews) — A left-wing activist tried to get government officials to investigate Turning Point USA (TPUSA) simply for hosting a recruiting event.

At a recent school board meeting in Calvert County, Maryland, an activist said she made an official report to Child Protective Services, complaining about the conservative student organization.

The woman, identified as Nancy Krause, said the event “marketed to high school students” raised “serious concerns,” claiming that parents were not allowed to attend.

Krause, evidently proud of her creative way to try to shut down TPUSA, said that the event necessitated her to exercise her responsibility as a “mandatory reporter” to turn in the organizers.

However, this is not what happened, according to 17-year-old leader of the Calvert County Club America chapter.

Rather, parents were allowed to attend, but general adult community members were not, due to threats the club faced. Two board of education members were there as speakers.

The Independent reported:

“We have been accused of many things,” the unnamed president said, explaining the decision. “We have been accused of grooming children – an allegation that a random, unnamed man was president of our group and had certain felony charges. “I’m the president of the group,” he continued. “I’m 17, I’m a minor. “I can’t groom children because I am a child. I don’t have any felony charges or convictions.”

Other commentators criticized the activist’s complaints.

“Let’s be clear: This isn’t about protecting kids — it’s about silencing conservative voices,” Maryland Delegate Mark Fisher wrote on X. He identified the woman as Nancy Krause.

“TPUSA high-school chapters (Club America) are student-led groups focused on entrepreneurship, limited government & traditional American values,” Fisher wrote further.

🚨 SHOCKING: Woman Testifies: Shut Down TPUSA Club, Send Conservative Students to Child Protective Services Nancy Krause in Calvert County, Maryland reported students to Child Protective Services because they started a Turning Point USA Club America (TPUSA) chapter. TPUSA… pic.twitter.com/fU7K3kwkQS — Mark Fisher (@fisher4maryland) February 14, 2026

A commentator for PJ Media reached a similar conclusion.

“Krause didn’t see bruising or hear cries of help; she simply didn’t like the message,” Manney wrote. “Conservative ideas about entrepreneurship and freedom rubbed her the wrong way.”

He criticized her for trying to use valuable social worker resources to investigate someone for their political beliefs.

“Instead of acting like a responsible adult, Krause dialed up the state, turning the student-led chapter launch into a crisis warranting government eyes on family homes,” he wrote.

