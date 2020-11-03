Left-wing activist who wants to ‘take over buildings’ spotted outside White House

WASHINGTON, D.C., November 3, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – LifeSiteNews ran into a “protest consultant” allegedly involved with a plot to shut down the nation’s capital outside the White House on Election Day, who refused to speak with this publication.

Fox News reports that conservative journalist “Millennial” Millie Weaver has published video excerpts of Zoom conferences, hosted by the climate group Sunrise Movement, among a coalition of left-wing activists that she says show them “coordinating a multi-level coup action exercise” against Washington, D.C. and other major American cities from November 4 to Inauguration Day should President Donald Trump be elected to a second term.

Exclusive footage!



Leftist protest groups plot election day coup aided by the Democrat Party, Federal employees & Intelligence contractors.



- They plan to shut down & take over Washington D.C. starting Nov. 4th until inauguration day to force Trump out of the White House. pic.twitter.com/AaMCKwSndk — Millie Weaver ���� (@Millie__Weaver) October 29, 2020

The video appears to show members of Sunrise, Black Lives Matter, and Shutdown DC talking with individuals who claim to be federal workers and members of the intelligence community, with “insider help from Democrat Party members.”

* See 34-minute Mille Weaver Investigative report here with more shock details about coup plans and leaders.*

'Protest consultant' Lisa Fithian outside the White House on Election Day 2020. SOURCE: LifeSiteNews

Shutdown DC has publicly acknowledged their willingness to “create disruption,” though they frame it as preparing to “stop a coup” rather than start one. But in the video, protesters can be seen discussing intentions to “blockade” the White House and even intercept members of Congress at airports in order to “send them back where they came from.”

“We’ve been working on a target map and a framework for scenarios, so where [are] all the police stations, where [are] all the key government buildings, who are the government boosters,” says Lisa Fithian, a left-wing “protest consultant” active since the 1970s. “We are going to be in a crisis, but we want it to be one that we are creating. Whoever’s got the guns can win. Let’s take over the buildings. If there are people that are willing to do that, we should support them. Get ready to shut your city down on the fourth or the fifth.”

Fox News could not corroborate the videos with law enforcement, and LifeSiteNews cannot attest to the identities of the individuals claiming to work within the government. However, LifeSiteNews can confirm that Fithian herself was spotted outside the White House Tuesday, decked out in an “Arrest Them All” sweater.

LifeSite’s correspondent on the scene, Doug Mainwaring, approached Fithian requesting to interview her. “At first she did not want to admit who she was but as soon as she did, she refused to be interviewed,” Mainwaring says. “She then turned her back on me and did her best to hide from my camera.”

The FBI told Fox News that it could neither confirm nor deny an investigation related to the video, but said generally it has been working with all levels of government to “gather and analyze intelligence to determine whether individuals might be motivated to take violent action for any reason,” and is providing a “centralized location for assessing election-related threats, tracking status reports and significant complaints from FBI field offices, monitoring for indicators of a coordinated nationwide effort to disrupt the election process, providing guidance to FBI field offices, and coordinating an FBI response to any election-related incident.”

Big Tech is censoring us. Subscribe to our email list and bookmark LifeSiteNews.com to continue getting our news. Subscribe now.