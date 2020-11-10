Left-wing Fox? Murdoch family member celebrates Biden ‘win’

Big Tech is censoring us. Subscribe to our email list and bookmark LifeSiteNews.com to continue getting our news. Subscribe now.

November 9, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – As the fallout of the presidential election continues to shake the relationship between Fox News Channel and its conservative core audience, another member of the family that owns the company is making clear that she stands with Democrats.

Fox and most national media outlets declared former Vice President Joe Biden the winner over the weekend, to the chagrin of those who note that the election results have not been officially certified yet, and recounts and litigation are pending in some states.

Fox, already on thin ice with supporters of President Donald Trump due to anchor Chris Wallace’s biased performance in the first presidential debate, angered Trump supporters on election night by calling Arizona for Biden long before its competitors (with 97 percent of the vote counted and fewer than 18,000 votes separating the candidates almost a week later, RealClearPolitics still has not).

Kathryn Murdoch, daughter-in-law of Fox owner Rupert Murdoch, added fuel to the fire Saturday by tweeting “We did it!” apparently in response to the declarations of Biden’s victory:

We did it!!!! — Kathryn Murdoch (@KathrynAMurdoch) November 7, 2020

A review of Murdoch’s feed also shows recent tweets and retweets calling Trump “authoritarian,” decrying concerns over election fraud as “conspiratorial,” celebrating Sen. Kamala Harris as “The first woman and first person of color to serve as an American Vice President,” and declaring that “America needs more” of left-wing Democrat Mayor Pete Buttegieg.

While Kathryn’s husband James resigned from the board of Fox’s parent company News Corp in July, citing “disagreements over certain editorial content published by the Company's news outlets,” The Intercept’s Peter Maass noted that her general sentiments “appeared to have support within the family, because their media holdings,” including Fox, the Wall Street Journal, and the New York Post, “began sending out clear signals to President Trump that he should accept defeat.”

While Fox still employs beloved conservative personalities like Tucker Carlson, who has defended Trump’s efforts to review the apparent election results (and Fox denies Judge Jeanine Pirro’s absence from its Saturday lineup was related to a dispute over Trump coverage), signs of tension between the channel’s conservatives and liberals are nothing new. Conservative host Todd Starnes, who Fox dropped last year, recently said “my editors told me that I could no longer write any columns defending religious liberty against the LGBT movement.”