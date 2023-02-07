Left-wing mother stops ‘transitioning’ her two young sons after realizing transgenderism is a ‘cult’

‘ ... In reality, the track that I had put my son on would have ended in irreversible damage to him. Not my “transgender daughter.” My son.’

(LifeSiteNews) — A self-described “social justice warrior” mother of two boys said she stopped affirming the alleged “transgender” identities of her sons after she realized that transgender ideology is a “cult.”

The former progressive “true believer,” who co-parents her sons with another woman, said the boys are now thriving after she realized she needed to raise them according to their true, biological identities.

The anonymous mother, identified only as “Rose,” made the statements in a February 6 follow-up to an August 2022 piece entitled “True Believer,” both of which were published on the Substack Parents with Inconvenient Truths about Trans (PITT).

In her original essay, Rose said she had dived deep into progressive ideology, describing herself as “a social justice organizer and facilitator before social justice overtook the world.”

She “came out as a lesbian, and identified as queer,” then “entered a committed relationship with my spouse,” another woman. Together, they had two sons.

“We raised both our sons as gender neutral as possible, with gender neutral clothes, toys, and language,” Rose wrote. “While we did use he/him pronouns and others in their life called them boys, we did not call them boys, or even tell them that they were boys. We made all language gender neutral.”

According to the Substack piece, the oldest boy began to ask whether he was a boy or girl when he was about four years old. His mother said she told him the decision was up to him, a response she said “would come back to haunt me for years, and continues to haunt me now.”

“What I know now is that I was ‘leading’ — I was leading my innocent, sensitive child down a path of lies that were a direct on-ramp to psychological damage and lifelong irreversible medical intervention. All in the name of love, acceptance, and liberation,” Rose said in the February 6 follow-up entitled “Return to Reality,” published after an interview on YouTube channel Triggernometry.

In the post, the boys’ mom said her experiences and realizations caused in her a “huge cognitive shift.” She said she “viscerally felt the realization that I had believed that I was doing something ‘good,’ but that it was actually not based in reality.”

“That in reality, the track that I had put my son on would have ended in irreversible damage to him. Not my ‘transgender daughter,’” Rose said. “My son.”

Leaving the “cult” of transgender ideology, though, would mean separating herself from “many of our friends and neighbors, and the culture as a whole” that praises families for “affirming” children’s divergent gender identities.

Despite challenges, she said “we made it out,” adding that “[b]oth of our sons are doing very well,” though she admitted that “[w]e don’t know the actual impacts of socializing a young child in these formative years as the opposite sex, or what all needs to unfold in the process of desistance.”

Rose trusts, however, that “time would heal.”

Concluding, the mother acknowledged that she’s likely to get pushback from both sides of the cultural and political aisle for speaking out.

Some people, she said, “will think I am a terrible, evil person who is not worthy of compassion,” and “will also blame me and my partner because we are two female parents raising boys without a father.”

Meanwhile, others “will consider me a terrible, evil person who is not worthy of compassion,” and “will believe I have abused my son by telling him he cannot be a girl.’”

No such outside accusations, though, “can come close to the feelings of anguish I have felt in realizing that my beliefs and actions could have caused irreversible harm to my own child,” Rose said.

“I cannot change the past,” she said. “What I can do is share my story in hopes it can serve to pull one more brick out of the wall.”

