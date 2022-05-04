News

Left-wing NBC News admits ex-reporter plagiarized 11 articles, initially doesn’t say which ones

The network had to update the announcement to identify the culprit and the affected articles.
Featured Image
 shutterstock.com

Calvin
Freiburger
Calvin Freiburger
Comments 
0

(LifeSiteNews) – Left-wing media network NBC News admitted this week that 11 reports published on its website were found to contain plagiarized material, though it appears to have initially tried to break the news without identifying either the articles or the reporter responsible for them.

“The articles contained passages from other news organizations that were used without attribution,” the May 2 announcement read. “In all cases, the passages were not central to the stories, but instead contained supplemental or background material that did not represent original reporting.”

“An editor’s note has been placed on each of the articles, and the passages that were plagiarized have been removed,” NBC says. “Maintaining the trust of our readers and viewers is essential to NBC News, and our work must always meet the highest standards of our profession.”

The current version of the announcement links to each of the articles, which were from political reporter Teaganne Finn. The New York Post reported that Finn “is no longer with” the network, and that the original version of the notice did not contain links to the articles.

In a virtual editorial meeting, NBC senior vice president of global digital news Catherine Kim told staffers the lifted passages were “generally background material, supplemental, not core to the story,” but plagiarism was still “a bright line that we can’t cross,” the Post reported. “Our trust with each other – and we do trust each other – with the public, the reputation of NBC News, the reputation of the journalism we produce, is core to what we do.”

Twitchy added that the omission raised more than a few eyebrows on social media:

Despite the network’s rhetorical odes to journalistic integrity, conservatives point to various examples in recent years of the network taking a less stringent approach to audiences’ trust, from running interference for ex-New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo as well as the authoritarian Chinese government, to defamatory coverage of pro-life student Nick Sandmann and misreporting forced chemical abortions as “miscarriages.”

Comments

Commenting Guidelines
LifeSiteNews welcomes thoughtful, respectful comments that add useful information or insights. Demeaning, hostile or propagandistic comments, and streams not related to the storyline, will be removed.

LSN commenting is not for frequent personal blogging, on-going debates or theological or other disputes between commenters.

Multiple comments from one person under a story are discouraged (suggested maximum of three). Capitalized sentences or comments will be removed (Internet shouting).

LifeSiteNews gives priority to pro-life, pro-family commenters and reserves the right to edit or remove comments.

Comments under LifeSiteNews stories do not necessarily represent the views of LifeSiteNews.

Please consider donating to Lifesitenews.com

0 Comments

    Loading...