Left-wing orgs ask court to block Idaho ban on males in girls’ sports

May 6, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – The left-wing law groups American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and Legal Voice have are seeking a preliminary injunction against an Idaho law keeping gender-confused males from competing in female student athletics.

The Fairness in Women’s Sports Act forbids “transgender females” – i.e., males who “identify” as female – from competing against actual females in school athletic events. If a student’s “gender identity” is disputed, the school may settle the matter with a physical and genetic examination.

Transgenderism in athletics is a contentious issue across the country, with female athletes arguing that biological males’ innate physical advantages unjustly impair their ability to earn not only competitive recognition but also scholarships for their hard work.

Republican Gov. Brad Little signed the bill into law last month. In response, the ACLU and Legal Voice filed a federal lawsuit, and are now seeking to have enforcement of the law temporarily blocked until that suit is litigated, the Associated Press reported.

“If not preliminarily enjoined before tryouts begin in August, (the law) will bar this subset of Idaho women and girls from school sports this fall,” the request reads. The Idaho Attorney General’s Office has not yet commented.

Supporters of the law argue that science is on their side. Last June, the Journal of Medical Ethics published a paper concluding that “healthy young men (do) not lose significant muscle mass (or power) when their circulating testosterone levels were reduced to (below International Olympic Committee guidelines) for 20 weeks,” and “indirect effects of testosterone” on factors such as bone structure, lung volume, and heart size “will not be altered by hormone therapy.” Therefore, “the advantage to transwomen (men) afforded by the (International Olympic Committee) guidelines is an intolerable unfairness.”