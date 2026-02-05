Left-wing Washington Post lays off one-third of staff after losing $177 million in last few years

In addition to the layoffs, which include more than a dozen ‘climate change’ reporters and editors, the Post announced that it is closing several overseas news bureaus and cutting local DC area news.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) — The Washington Post laid off one-third of its staff on Wednesday, a move lamented by leftists but viewed as an epic schadenfreude moment for conservatives, who for years have been denigrated by the once premiere corporate news outlet.

The newspaper has lost a reported $177 million in the last couple of years.

In addition to the layoffs – including 13 “climate change” reporters and editors – the Post announced that it is shuttering its sports coverage, closing several overseas news bureaus, and curtailing local D.C. metro area news.

Executive editor Matt Murray said that the paper’s online traffic had plummeted in the last three years amid the artificial intelligence boom, according to a BBC report, and that it was “too rooted in a different era.”

“Even as we produce much excellent work, we too often write from one perspective, for one slice of the audience,” admitted Murray.

After alienating – if not insulting – conservative readers for years, the Post lost tens of thousands of left-leaning readers when, before the 2024 presidential election, it chose not to endorse a candidate. Since the 1970s, the Post had endorsed every Democrat presidential candidate.

“I’m among the hundreds of people laid off by The Post,” race and ethnicity reporter Emmanuel Felton wrote on X. “This comes six months after hearing in a national meeting that race coverage drives subscriptions. This wasn’t a financial decision, it was an ideological one.”

‘No sympathy’

While there is weeping and gnashing of teeth in the D.C. Swamp, others hurt by or critical of the Post took a victory lap on social media.

“The Washington Post deliberately lied about me in an attempt to ruin my reputation, and although the editors were forced to issue a retraction, the reporter paid no price for it,” wrote education reformer Christopher F. Rufo. “The paper is rotten and its mercenaries will get no sympathy from me.”

“WaPo people posting about being laid off and calling for people to have compassion, are the same people who would dox you, get you fired if you had a different opinion than them,” wrote commentator Steve Inman. “Good riddance. Watching the tears of soy flow has been entertaining though.”

Milo Yiannopoulos posted an extensive list of hoaxes promoted by the Post in recent years, compiled by Breitbart’s John Nolte.

“In all of the posts from the Washington Post former employees, I don’t see any of them discussing the possibility that they brought this on themselves,” noted Wall Street Mavs.

“They alienated 75% of their potential audience and catered to the very narrow radical left. What did they expect would happen? This is a group of employees that literally destroyed their own employer.”

“This is an institution that willingly turned itself into a propaganda mill barely distinguishable from Soviet style information control,” wrote Hans Mahncke, author of “Swiftboating America.”

He continued:

What they did on December 9, 2016 should never be forgotten. They began the day with a straightforward report that Obama had ordered an intelligence review that had just started. Within hours, using the exact same URL and without any acknowledgment of a change, they quietly rewrote not just the headline but the entire story to declare that Putin had helped Trump win. That was not reporting but complicity. While accusing Donald Trump of collusion, they were the ones engaged in it.

“The Washington Post committed ideological suicide a long time ago and these layoffs are a form of administrative bloodletting that will do nothing to change the fact that the newspaper is already dead,” declared Christopher F. Rufo in another series of posts.

