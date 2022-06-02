Naomi Wolf argues COVID shots are causing excess deaths among newborns and unborn babies

Naomi Wolf claimed that women have been ‘assured that the vaccines were safe and effective’ based on faulty science, potentially leading to excess deaths of unborn and newborn babies.

(LifeSiteNews) — Feminist writer Naomi Wolf issued a stark warning about what she believes are the intended or unintended effects of the experimental coronavirus drugs. According to Wolf, they’re causing a large-scale “baby die-off.”

A prominent personality who does not neatly belong to either the pro-life or pro-abortion camp, Wolf famously generated controversy when she admitted that abortion is “evil,” but argued it’s a “necessary evil.”

On the issue of COVID-19 lockdowns and jab mandates, however, Wolf has firmly taken the side of opposition.

In a May 29 Substack post, the prominent third-wave feminist author and journalist, who was suspended from Twitter last year after raising the alarm about menstrual cycle disruptions associated with the coronavirus injections, highlighted an analysis underway by a team of researchers who are actively combing through the 55,000 Pfizer documents disclosed by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) after a court order.

According to Wolf, the 3,000 “highly credentialed doctors, RNs, biostatisticians,” and “medical fraud investigators” affiliated with Steven Bannon’s War Room and the Daily Clout, a media company that Wolf co-founded, “are serving humanity by reading through these documents and explaining them in lay terms.”

After arguing that, per the documents, Pfizer and the FDA knew that the COVID-19 jabs both failed to prevent infection and contributed to a bevy of adverse reactions (including a reported 1,223 deaths), Wolf zeroed in on the impact the injections appear to have had on pregnant and lactating mothers and their babies.

‘Reproduction itself is targeted, intentionally or not, by the MRNA vaccines’

According to Wolf’s reading of the analysis, the FDA and Pfizer were aware that the mRNA, spike protein, and lipid nanoparticles contained in the experimental COVID injections “did not stay in the injection site in the deltoid,” instead traveling into the bloodstream — and, for women, the ovaries.

Though careful not to necessarily attribute motives to the pharmaceutical corporations and government agencies responsible for the rollout of the shots, Wolf suggested that “there can indeed be a happenstance genocide.”

Going a step further, Wolf argued that “[r]eproduction itself is targeted, intentionally or not, by the mRNA vaccines.”

“And if you know that reproduction is harmed, and babies and fetuses are harmed, and you know that this is at scale, which everyone at Pfizer and at the FDA who read these documents, knew — and if you do not stop — then does that not ultimately become a genocide?” she said.

Spontaneous abortion, neonatal death, intrauterine death following the shots

Although pregnant women were specifically excluded from Pfizer’s COVID jab clinical studies, Wolf pointed out that 270 women became pregnant during the study, as the documents note.

LifeSiteNews has reported on the pregnancy-related COVID jab data released by the FDA, noting that a staggering 238 of the 270 of the pregnant women did not report the outcomes of their pregnancies after reception of the jab.

Of the 32 women who did report outcomes, however, a disturbing 27 of them reportedly lost their babies via spontaneous abortion (23), premature birth with neonatal death (2), or spontaneous abortion with intrauterine death (2).

It’s unclear why the other 238 did not report the outcomes of their pregnancies.

Suppressed lactation, inability to produce milk

In her Substack post, Wolf also spotlighted indications in the documents that “some vaccinated mothers had suppressed lactation, or could produce no milk at all” when attempting to nurse their newborns.

A pre-print study cited by Wolf found “negligible amounts” of petroleum (PEG) from the vaccines in the breast milk of vaccinated women but acknowledged that larger studies would be required to fully understand the risk posed to breastfeeding infants.

“Since no babies died in the brief time frame of the tiny study, the study concluded that nursing babies suffered no real ill effects from vaccinated mothers,” Wolf said. “But the study did not follow these poor babies, with their acknowledged sleeplessness and their confirmed GI distress, to see if they actually ‘thrived’ — gained weight and developed normally.”

“On such faulty science were women assured that the vaccines were ‘safe and effective’ for them and their nursing babies,” she said.

The baby formula shortage and the push for genetically modified ‘BioMilq’

The same FDA that failed to flag potential harms to babies due to the mRNA shots was also behind the catastrophic shutdown of the Abbott baby formula plant in Michigan this spring, Wolf noted.

For Wolf, the baby formula shortage coinciding with alleged problems in lactation among vaccinated moms caused her to turn her attention toward those who stand to profit from the crisis.

Prominent elites including Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos, and Mark Zuckerberg have recently “invested in a startup called ‘BioMilq’ — which produces lab grown breast milk from mammary cells,” Wolf pointed out.

“Reports of this startup include this Frankenstein-like language as if this is normal,” she said, quoting a CNN piece that explained that ‘The BIOMILQ team creates its product from cells taken from human breast tissue and milk, donated by women in the local community, who get a Target gift card in return.”

And now, the babies are dying

Wolf went on in her May 29 write-up to argue that studies from Canada, Scotland and Israel appear to indicate “that babies are dying disproportionately, during and after 2021, in highly vaccinated countries, and that newborns are dying disproportionately if they have vaccinated mothers versus unvaccinated mothers.”

Scottish authorities launched an investigation after noting an “abnormal spike” in deaths among newborn babies following the rollout of the shots, though it’s unclear how many of the babies’ mothers were fully vaccinated.

Hebrew University of Jerusalem senior lecturer Josh Guetzkow reported that data from RamBam Hospital in Haifa, Israel, showed that the “odds of having a stillbirth, abortion or miscarriage are 1.36” higher for vaccinated women. According to Guetzkow, 34% more spontaneous abortions and stillbirths occurred among vaccinated women compared with their unvaccinated peers.

Meanwhile, in Ontario, a Parliamentarian made the shocking claim that 86 babies died in 2021 compared with a baseline of no more than five. However, that allegation was contradicted by Dr. Peter Potts, joint chief of staff at Grand River Hospital and St. Mary’s Hospital who said that just 12 had occurred in the last fiscal year.

‘What do we do with all of this?’

While it’s unclear that the reported deaths of unborn babies and newborn infants cited by Wolf can be attributed solely or primarily to the injections, she is not alone in warning that the COVID jabs could have severe impacts for pregnant women and their babies.

For Wolf, the evidence uncovered in the Pfizer documents by the War Room and Daily Clout team caused her to believe that Pfizer, the FDA, and members of the World Economic Forum (WEF) “are targeting the miraculous female body, with its ability to conceive, gestate, birth and nurture life.”

“They are targeting the human fetus’ very environment, one of the most sacred spaces on this earth, if not the most sacred,” she argued. “And they know it.”

