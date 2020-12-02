Leftist activists dump body bags, Anti-Trump messages on Republican Senators’ doorsteps

WASHINGTON D.C., December 2, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – Left-leaning activists dumped body bags along with anti-Trump messages on the doorsteps of Republican senators in response to a standoff between Democratic and Republican leaders regarding the next round of coronavirus relief.

Spaces in Action, a D.C.-based organization that works to “impact systems change” and wants “universal health care” joined with Shut Down DC, an anarchist group that calls for “disruptive direct action, mass mobilization, coordinated non-compliance” to overthrow “systems of oppression,” to dump the body bags in front of the senators’ Washington, D.C.-area residences.

Targets included Senate Majority Mitch McConnell, Senators Susan Collins, James Inhofe, and Lindsey Graham.

Video of the event filmed by the groups shows body bags being dragged out of a U-haul truck and dumped in front of the Senators’ houses.

VIDEO: GOP senators led by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell have been blocking House-passed COVID relief for months.



Over 270,000 dead, more losing jobs & homes & small businesses, and still they’re playing politics.



�� Today we brought the bodies to their doorsteps. pic.twitter.com/40P7Fmv5l6 — SPACEs In Action (@SPACEsInAction) December 1, 2020

Pinned on many of the body bags was the message: “Trump COVID Death.”

A sign left on the doorstep of McConnell’s residence read: McConnell • 270,000 dead • Do your job, COVID relief now.”

Similar messages were left on the doorsteps of the other senators targeted for the drop.

“Over 270,000 dead, more losing jobs & homes & small businesses, and still they’re playing politics. Today we brought the bodies to their doorsteps,” Spaces in Action stated in a tweet about the event.

“Over 270,000 are dead and Mitch McConnell is still blocking a vote on COVID relief. Blood is on his hands,” stated the group in another tweet.

The video shows police standing by, not doing anything.

It is unclear how the activist groups see the connection between the failure of congress to pass a coronavirus stimulus package and the death of American citizens.

Yesterday, a bipartisan group of Congress members put forward a $908 billion bipartisan COIVD relief plan.

According to CNBC, the framework of the bipartisan relief bill includes “$288 billion in small business aid such as Paycheck Protection Program loans, $160 billion in state and local government relief, and $180 billion to fund a $300 per week supplemental unemployment benefit through March. It would put $16 billion into vaccine distribution, testing and contact tracing, funnel $82 billion into education, and put $45 billion into transportation. It would allocate funds for rental assistance, child care and broadband.”

McConnell rejected the proposal, however, putting forward a different proposal.

“Republicans have spent months proposing more COVID relief. Yesterday I put forward yet another proposal that would invest many billions in workers, laid-off Americans, small businesses, & vaccine distribution. I hope Democrats will finally let us get a bipartisan outcome soon,” he tweeted today.