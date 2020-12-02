News

Leftist activists dump body bags, Anti-Trump messages on Republican Senators’ doorsteps

Video of the event filmed by the groups shows body bags being dragged out of a U-haul truck and dumped in front of the Senators’ houses.
Wed Dec 2, 2020 - 2:24 pm EST
Featured Image
Spaces in Action along with Shut Down DC dump body bags on the doorsteps of Republican Senators, Dec. 1, 2020, Washington D.C. Spaces in Action / Twitter
Pete Baklinski By Pete Baklinski
Follow Pete
Pete Baklinski By Pete Baklinski
Follow Pete

WASHINGTON D.C., December 2, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – Left-leaning activists dumped body bags along with anti-Trump messages on the doorsteps of Republican senators in response to a standoff between Democratic and Republican leaders regarding the next round of coronavirus relief.

Spaces in Action, a D.C.-based organization that works to “impact systems change” and wants “universal health care” joined with Shut Down DC, an anarchist group that calls for “disruptive direct action, mass mobilization, coordinated non-compliance” to overthrow “systems of oppression,” to dump the body bags in front of the senators’ Washington, D.C.-area residences.

Targets included Senate Majority Mitch McConnell, Senators Susan Collins, James Inhofe, and Lindsey Graham.

Video of the event filmed by the groups shows body bags being dragged out of a U-haul truck and dumped in front of the Senators’ houses.

Pinned on many of the body bags was the message: “Trump COVID Death.”

A sign left on the doorstep of McConnell’s residence read: McConnell • 270,000 dead • Do your job, COVID relief now.”

— Article continues below Petition —
  Show Petition Text
0 have signed the petition.
Let's get to 1!
Thank you for signing this petition!
Add your signature:
  Show Petition Text
Keep me updated via email on this
petition and related issues.
Keep me updated via email on this petition and related issues.
  Hide Petition Text

Similar messages were left on the doorsteps of the other senators targeted for the drop.

“Over 270,000 dead, more losing jobs & homes & small businesses, and still they’re playing politics. Today we brought the bodies to their doorsteps,” Spaces in Action stated in a tweet about the event.

“Over 270,000 are dead and Mitch McConnell is still blocking a vote on COVID relief. Blood is on his hands,” stated the group in another tweet.

The video shows police standing by, not doing anything.

It is unclear how the activist groups see the connection between the failure of congress to pass a coronavirus stimulus package and the death of American citizens.

Yesterday, a bipartisan group of Congress members put forward a $908 billion bipartisan COIVD relief plan.

According to CNBC, the framework of the bipartisan relief bill includes “$288 billion in small business aid such as Paycheck Protection Program loans, $160 billion in state and local government relief, and $180 billion to fund a $300 per week supplemental unemployment benefit through March. It would put $16 billion into vaccine distribution, testing and contact tracing, funnel $82 billion into education, and put $45 billion into transportation. It would allocate funds for rental assistance, child care and broadband.”

McConnell rejected the proposal, however, putting forward a different proposal.

“Republicans have spent months proposing more COVID relief. Yesterday I put forward yet another proposal that would invest many billions in workers, laid-off Americans, small businesses, & vaccine distribution. I hope Democrats will finally let us get a bipartisan outcome soon,” he tweeted today.

  coronavirus bill, mitch mcconnell, republicans, shut down dc, spaces in action, stimulus bill

Keep this news available to you and millions more

Your gift will spread truth, defeat lies, and save lives

Comments

Share this article