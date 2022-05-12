Leftist Chicago mayor announces $500k abortion fund to help women reach ‘God-given potential’

CHICAGO (LifeSiteNews) – Chicago announced recently that it has set aside $500,000 to help women abort their babies.
“We are soldiers prepared to fight,” leftist lesbian Mayor Lori Lightfoot said on Monday at a press conference to announce the “reproductive health investments.”
She said the city will provide “$500,000 to scale up access to reproductive health care for those who are going to need it.”
This includes “Chicagoans and our neighbors, these dollars will go to support transportation, lodging, follow-up care and if necessary, the safe and legal procedure of abortion.”
In the aftermath of the leak of the Supreme Court majority opinion draft overruling Roe v. Wade, lawless vandals backed by the abortion lobby and pro-abortion politicians have launched riots and violent attacks on pro-life entities across America, from pregnancy centers to churches, and even targeted Justices' homes.
This widespread, organized effort not only sets a dangerous standard for how groups and individuals may opt to stage demonstrations going forward, but begs the question of how the pro-abortion crowd would behave if and when the Supreme Court officially overturns Roe later this summer.
And, worst of all, the White House has largely turned a blind eye to these riots, with Joe Biden -- who at one time claimed to be personally opposed to abortion due to his Catholic faith -- now acting as the foremost advocate for unfettered abortion access in America.
Biden's nonexistent response must be addressed, and the White House needs to know that the American people demand better from their supposed "leader."
Please SIGN and SHARE this petition calling on Joe Biden to stop beating around the bush and finally issue a formal statement condemning the violent riots and attacks on pro-life institutions across our country in the wake of the leaked Supreme Court majority opinion draft overturning Roe v. Wade.
Over Mother's Day weekend, pro-abortion attacks broke out across America, with increasingly depraved activists targeting pregnancy centers, pro-life advocacy organizations, and churches with either disruptive demonstrations or, in some cases, vandalism and outright violence.
Among the most barbaric occurrences was the vicious attack on Wisconsin Family Action, a pro-life group headquartered in Madison, where vandals threw a Molotov cocktail into an office window, started a fire on one of its walls, and left a threatening graffiti message reading "If abortions aren't safe then you aren't either."
Review a FULL LIST of other appalling attacks HERE.
They even descended upon the homes of Supreme Court Justices like Samuel Alito, Brett Kavanaugh, and Chief Justice John Roberts, who appear poised to formally issue the final blow to Roe v. Wade in the coming weeks, after publishing a map with their private addresses.
The case, which was decided nearly 50 years ago in 1973, saw members of the bench fabricate a constitutional "right" to abortion, depriving individual states from crafting their own laws to protect life. However, should Roe, as expected, be overturned, the matter of abortion would be returned to the states, where it always belonged, giving lawmakers the ability to propose legislation that would either place strong restrictions on the procedure or, in some cases, ban it outright.
And while, of course, freedom of speech must be protected and defended for all Americans, demonstrations that devolve into vandalism, rioting, the use of intimidation tactics against members of the judiciary (or anyone else, for that matter), or violence in any form must NEVER be tolerated.
But the White House seems to be taking a different approach...
It wasn't until Monday afternoon that Press Secretary Jen Psaki finally acknowledged the threat posed to Supreme Court Justices by out-of-control pro-abotion activists, claiming that "judges perform an incredibly important function in our society, and they must be able to do their jobs without concern for their personal safety."
This is true, but it took Psaki an entire week to make any semblance of a definitive statement about the White House's position on this urgent matter. In fact, Psaki previously refused to discourage the targeting of Justices' homes when asked, insisting that pro-abortion groups were staging "peaceful protests" instead; she even failed to condemn the leak itself -- an unprecedented breach of trust and rejection of institutional norms that could permanently damage the standing of the court and its ability to function as an apolitical body.
And, of course, Joe Biden, himself, has been virtually silent on the matter, failing to effectively speak out against these riots and reassure the American people that those who seek to vandalize property and perpetrate violence will be held legally accountable for their actions by the Department of Justice.
This is entirely unacceptable behavior from a commander-in-chief, and as political allies like Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot (rather ironically) incite insurrection by labeling the Supreme Court's pending decision a "call to arms," the American people must demand that Joe Biden clarify where he stands, and whose side he's really on.
The rule of law must be upheld and applied equally, and that means calling out radical anti-life rioters and ensuring there are consequences for their violent outbursts and destruction of property across the country.
Please SIGN and SHARE this petition calling on Joe Biden to condemn these rioters, and direct the U.S. Department of Justice to take action that will hold them accountable for their actions under the law.
Thank you!
FOR MORE INFORMATION:
'‘Rise up, fight back’: Pro-abortion protesters descend upon Justice Alito’s house over imminent abortion ruling' (LifeSiteNews)
**Photo Credit: Shutterstock
The mayor said that “to women here in Chicago and Illinois and in neighboring states here in the Midwest, regardless of where you live, you deserve safe and accessible health care, and in the city of Chicago we are prepared … to support your reproductive rights.”
RELATED: Lesbian Chicago mayor accused of inciting ‘insurrection’ against SCOTUS with ‘call to arms’ tweet
The press conference came as a result of the leaked Supreme Court Roe v. Wade reversal opinion.
Lightfoot explained the “Justice for All” pledge would allow the city to “continue to be a beacon of democracy and freedom for everyone.”
The funds for abortion will ensure the city “enhances and facilitates everyone’s ability to thrive and fulfill their God-given potential.”
The pledge “express[es] our commitment to creating a safe haven for all who are unjustly denied the resources and opportunities that they deserve and need to live.”
The mayor, who instituted a vaccine passport system for the entire city and a jab mandate for city workers, said the city would “fight to ensure that no person will be attacked, assaulted, bullied or discriminated against, because of who they are the choices they make regarding their bodily autonomy.”
The pro-life Thomas More Society criticized the new fund in a statement to LifeSiteNews.
“Chicago is already known as a killing capital of the world for people who are born, and now Lori Lightfoot will dedicate Chicago government’s resources to killing those not yet born,” the nonprofit Catholic legal group told LifeSiteNews on Wednesday. “Every neighboring state to Illinois should follow the lead of the State of Texas and protect the unborn residents of their states and ban out-of-state abortion funds like these.”
Lightfoot spreads fake news about attack on pro-life group
Mayor Lightfoot also appeared to mix up the facts of a recent violent attack in Wisconsin. “We already saw what is going to hopefully … not be a precursor, but just this weekend we saw a Molotov cocktail that was lodged at an abortion facility in Madison, Wisconsin.”
“Unfortunately, we have to assume that more copycats will follow and we need to … make sure that we’re doing everything we can to protect and safeguard women’s rights to reproductive care,” the mayor said.
No abortion facility in Madison, Wisconsin, was attacked with a Molotov cocktail – but a pro-life group’s office in the state capital was attacked by leftists with one, as well as with an arson set by at least one person.
On Tuesday, Lightfoot issued a “call to arms” to her “friends in the LGBTQ+ community” over the leaked Supreme Court draft opinion. At her press conference Monday, Lightfoot also baselessly claimed the leaked draft opinion could lead to bans on interracial marriage.