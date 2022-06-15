News

Leftist congressman warns of ‘civil war’ if Republicans win in 2022

After weeks of leftist attacks on pro-life people and institutions, Congressman Jamaal Bowman warns of conservatives' potential violence.
Congressman Jamaal BowmanScreenshot/Twitter

Matt
Lamb
Matt Lamb
WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) — New York leftist Congressman Jamaal Bowman said he fears a “civil war” if Republicans win back the House of Representatives in November.

Bowman made his comments Saturday on “The Cross Connection with Tiffany Cross” on MSNBC.

A Republican victory would not only end the “January 6 commission” but “embolden” some groups.

“It would also embolden Republicans and the far-right and white nationalists across the country to begin to believe that it is their time to not just take power in the House but the Senate the White House and state houses across the country,” the New York Democrat said.

“And we’ve got to understand that this is a group that has been radicalized by the Great Replacement myth and many other things and have been pushing for violence and pushing for even civil war,” he said. “So that is what’s at stake right now in terms of this election.”

Leftist violence has meanwhile continued to spread. Pregnancy resource centers in North CarolinaNew York and D.C. have all been attacked.

Law enforcement arrested a leftist on June 8 for allegedly planning to assassinate Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

Ruth Sent Us, which published the addresses of the six Republican-appointed justices, continues to encourage protests and threatened the Kavanaugh family again, after the arrest of the would-be assassin.

 

