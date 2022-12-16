Leftist doctor who tried to force COVID jabs on kids becomes American Medical Association consultant

(LifeSiteNews) – A California Democrat who advocated forcing children to take COVID-19 vaccines signed on as a consultant with the nation’s most prestigious medical group, through which he will be able to help radicalize future generations of the medical profession.

The Washington Free Beacon reported that the American Medical Association (AMA) has brought Dr. Richard Pan, a pediatrician and former member of the California Senate, on board its Medical Education Group, which consults on standards for the training programs of medical universities. Pan was previously a member of the AMA’s Council on Medical Education.

The mindset Pan will bring to his influence on medical students was brought into sharp focus earlier this year when, during his time in elected office, he proposed legislation to force all children to be vaccinated for COVID in order to attend school. Pan ultimately withdrew the bill, citing hurdles with vaccine “access,” but did not disavow the goal. The bill also failed to receive enough support to move forward, even in far-left California.

Extending COVID vaccines to children is a passion project of Democrats and the medical establishment, despite data showing that children are at little to no risk from the virus.

Last summer, a team of researchers with Johns Hopkins School of Medicine “analyze[d] approximately 48,000 children under 18 diagnosed with Covid in health-insurance data from April to August 2020” and found a “mortality rate of zero among children without a pre-existing medical condition such as leukemia.” The lead researcher, Dr. Marty Makary, accused the U.S. Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) of basing its support for school COVID vaccination on “flimsy data.”

That makes the cost-benefit analysis for COVID vaccination especially lopsided for young people, particularly in light of an overall body of evidence indicating the potential harms of the shots, which were developed and tested in a fraction of the time vaccines usually take under former President Donald Trump’s Operation Warp Speed initiative.

The federal government’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) reports 32,621 deaths, 185,412 hospitalizations, and 35,718 myocarditis and pericarditis cases as of December 2. An April study out of Israel indicates that COVID infection alone cannot account for such myocarditis cases, despite claims to the contrary. Reports submitted to VAERS about possible side effects are unconfirmed, as anyone can submit a report, but CDC researchers recognize a “high verification rate of reports of myocarditis to VAERS after mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccination,” leading to the conclusion that “under-reporting is more likely” than over-reporting.

Further, VAERS is not the only data source containing red flags. Data from the Pentagon’s Defense Medical Epidemiology Database (DMED) has been similarly alarming, showing that 2021 saw drastic spikes in a variety of diagnoses for serious medical issues over the previous five-year average, including hypertension (2,181%), neurological disorders (1,048%), multiple sclerosis (680%), Guillain-Barre syndrome (551%), breast cancer, (487%), female infertility (472%), pulmonary embolism (468%), migraines (452%), ovarian dysfunction (437%), testicular cancer (369%), and tachycardia (302%).

In September, the Japanese Society for Vaccinology published a peer-reviewed study conducted by researchers from Stanford, UCLA, and the University of Maryland, which found that the “Pfizer trial exhibited a 36% higher risk of serious adverse events in the vaccine group” while the “Moderna trial exhibited a 6% higher risk of serious adverse events in the vaccine group,” for a combined “16% higher risk of serious adverse events in mRNA vaccine recipients.”

Last week, Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin hosted a roundtable discussion during which civil rights attorney Aaron Siri detailed data from the CDC’s V-Safe reporting system revealing that 800,000 of the system’s 10 million participants, or approximately 7.7 percent, reported needing medical care after COVID injection. “Twenty-five percent of those people needed emergency care or were hospitalized, and another 48 percent sought urgent care,” Siri added. “Also, another 25 percent on top of the 7.7 percent reported being unable to work or go to school.”

Even experts otherwise friendly to the shots — as acknowledged by the left-leaning publication Wired — argue that the potential for vaccine-related myocarditis among young males undermines the public health establishment’s persistent refrain that “the benefits of [COVID-19] vaccination far outweigh any harm.”

Another study by a team of American, British, and Canadian researchers, published December 5 by the in the Journal of Medical Ethics, found that COVID booster mandates for university students – a relatively healthy group at relatively low risk from the virus – do far more harm than good: “per COVID-19 hospitalisation prevented, we anticipate at least 18.5 serious adverse events from mRNA vaccines, including 1.5–4.6 booster-associated myopericarditis cases in males (typically requiring hospitalisation).”

The AMA, meanwhile, has long had a strong left-wing bias, from promoting COVID vaccines and preventing the use of therapeutics like ivermectin, to defending abortion-on-demand and the gender “transitioning” of children.

