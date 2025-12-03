Leftist mayor-elect Mamdani pledges to make New York City an ‘LGBTQ+ sanctuary’

As part of designating New York City an ‘LGBTQ+ Sanctuary City,’ Mamdani has promised to expand and protect ‘gender transitions’ citywide, especially for minors.

NEW YORK (LifeSiteNews) — Radical leftist-socialist Zohran Mamdani will be sworn into office as New York City’s next mayor in just a few weeks. While his socialist platform – including free public transportation, subsidized childcare, and city-run grocery stores – appealed to a broad demographic, the 34-year-old Muslim beat out his competitors, in part, by making massive promises to the city’s homosexual and “transgender” voters, crowned by his pledge to make New York an “LGBTQIA+ Sanctuary City.”

“Too often the question is just ‘will you protect [so-called] trans and queer New Yorkers?’ said Mamdani during an election day campaign interview. “I think the question should be ‘will you celebrate and cherish those New Yorkers?’”

“I will do all of these things,” he added.

Much of Mamdani’s pro-“LGBTQIA+” campaign verbiage has been directed at painting President Donald Trump and MAGA Republicans – and by extension, conservative Christians – as boogeymen.

“Queer” and gender-confused people “across the United States are facing an increasingly hostile political environment,” asserted the candidate in his six-page platform targeting homosexual and “transgender” constituents and their activist allies.

“New York City must be a refuge for [so-called] LGBTQIA+ people, but private institutions in our own city have already started capitulating to Trump’s assault on trans rights” (i.e., “gender transitions”), said Mamdani. “Meanwhile, the cost of living crisis confronting working class people across the city hits the [so-called] LGBTQIA+ community particularly hard, with higher rates of unemployment and homelessness than the rest of the city.”

“The Mamdani administration will be committed to protecting the rights of [homosexual and gender-confused] New Yorkers, from those who have been lifelong residents to those who have just arrived here in search of a place where they can receive medical care and live and thrive without the threat of persecution and bigotry,” the candidate promised. “It will codify these principles by declaring New York City a sanctuary city for [so-called] LGBTQIA+ people and families.”

In addition to designating NYC as an “LGBTQIA+ Sanctuary City,” Mamdani has promised to expand and protect mutilating “gender-affirming care” citywide.

“A private institution operating with a quarter-billion dollar public subsidy should not have the ability to sell out young [gender-confused] New Yorkers to the Trump administration. Yet, that’s exactly what happened when NYU Langone decided to stop providing gender-affirming care for [gender-confused] youth,” lamented Mamdani.

In order to offset reductions in federal funding by the Trump administration that had been earmarked for the array of chemical and surgical interventions associated with mind and body sexual mutilation, the Mamdani administration promised to budget $65 million in funding to explicitly support and expand access to so-called “gender-affirming care” (GAC) in NYC.

“In the face of the Trump administration’s proposed elimination of federal support for GAC and his threats to [gender mutilation] for adults, this infusion will protect GAC access for both [gender-confused] youth and adults,” Mamdani’s website states.

The incoming Mamdani administration said that it will hold private hospital systems that decline to offer “gender transitions” accountable.

The Mamdani team also promised to “coordinate with the NYS Attorney General and District Attorneys to investigate and hold public hearings on hospitals that deny [gender-confused] youth their rightful healthcare [i.e., mutilation] and hold them accountable to the law.”

“The Mamdani administration will draw on Sanctuary City [sic] across the country to protect [so-called] LGBTQ+ New Yorkers and those seeking refuge from anti-trans and anti-LGBTQ+ oppression,” explained the Mamdani campaign, adding that under his watch, “the City will not share information about an individual’s sex, gender assigned at birth, or health care with other jurisdictions.”

Additionally, the Mamdani administration has said it will: expand funding by $20 million for “LGBTQIA+” mental health providers; ensure that the city’s criminal legal system invests in pro-“LGBTQIA+” public defense initiatives; and will support the increase of the “Trans Equity Initiative Fund” to $10 million prioritizing “trans-led” organizations and especially “Black, Indigenous People of Color” (BIPOC) “trans-led” organizations.

Share











