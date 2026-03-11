Leftist pleads guilty after targeting DC Catholic cathedral with hundreds of explosives

The Department of Justice charged a left-wing radical with attempting to blow up St. Matthew’s Cathedral in an apparent plot against Supreme Court justices.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) — A far-left radical pled guilty to planning to use more than 100 explosives to blow up St. Matthew’s Cathedral in Washington, D.C., as part of an apparent plot to target Supreme Court justices.

Louis Geri admitted to the federal charges in court on March 5, the Department of Justice announced.

Geri targeted the “annual Red Mass attended by U.S. Supreme Court Justices and other senior government officials” in October. Law enforcement apprehended the New Jersey man early in the morning of October 5 last year, as LifeSiteNews previously reported. He expressed anti-Catholic and anti-Jewish sentiments, along with a hatred for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in his writings.

“Threatening to detonate devices on the steps of a Catholic church—or any religious institution—is a violation not only of our way of life, but of the First Amendment right to the free exercise of religion,” U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro stated in a news release. “Terrorizing people of faith will result in serious consequences and significant prison time.”

The DOJ summarized Geri’s crimes:

About 5 a.m. on October 5, 2025, Metropolitan Police Department officers approached Geri’s tent while patrolling the area before the service. When officers told him he would need to move, Geri refused and threatened to throw one of his explosive devices into the street to demonstrate its destructive power. He told officers that “several of your people are gonna die from one of these” if federal agents did not come to negotiate his demands. Geri’s written demands included hundreds of thousands of dollars in payments to himself and others, extended accommodations at the Mayflower Hotel, an expatriation flight to Japan, and requests that the Supreme Court remove Arizona from the United States and declare it a “foreign enemy.” He also made numerous demands directed at leaders of the Catholic and Jewish faiths. The planned attack came just days after a judge sentenced Nicholas Roske to only eight years in prison for planning to kill Justice Brett Kavanaugh. Roske has begun claiming he is a woman, and his family has argued that he should receive a lighter sentence because of that. Roske targeted Kavanaugh at his home in 2022, as did hundreds of other left-wing activists who protested outside the private homes of Supreme Court justices, berating and intimidating them in an effort to get them to change their mind and not reverse Roe v. Wade. At the time, a leaked opinion suggested, correctly, that Roe would be reversed. The protests occurred with the backing of the Biden administration. Federalist Editor-in-Chief Mollie Hemingway previously drew a connection between the light sentence for Kavanaugh’s would-be killer and Geri’s planned attack. “After left-wing radical judge on Friday greenlit attacks on conservative justices with shockingly short sentence for Kavanaugh assassination attempt, another man appears to target the ‘Red Mass’ attended by judges and justices,” Hemingway wrote on X.

