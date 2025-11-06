Leftist student charged after vandalizing conservative group’s pro-traditional marriage display

(LifeSiteNews) – The individual caught on video vandalizing a student activist display promoting natural marriage at Oklahoma State University will be charged, campus police confirmed.

On October 30, Libs of TikTok published a video of an unidentified individual who had approached a table set up by the local chapter of the conservative student group Young America’s Foundation (YAF) that included a “Marriage = 1 man + 1 woman.” The assailant grabbed various pieces of literature from the table and threw them into the distance, then swiped additional contents of the table to the ground, arguing all the while.

BREAKING: Deranged leftist student just TRASHED a YAF student table at Oklahoma State University @okstate. MAKE THIS PSYCHO FAMOUS pic.twitter.com/Iw2uaYHXcT — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) October 30, 2025



“I can’t have a conversation with people who don’t think I deserve rights. You don’t deserve a conversation,” says the perpetrator, whose identity has not yet been revealed.

“The OSU Police Department has investigated the incident, and charges are pending,” university spokesperson Mack Burke later confirmed to The College Fix. “Oklahoma State University supports the rights of student groups to express their opinions and speak freely.”

“Our activism this semester has garnered a lot of attention!” Oklahoma State YAF said. “The Left on campus has disagreed vehemently with the FACT that marriage is between one man and one woman. We will continue to fight for this fundamental truth, and we will not back down.”

American institutions of higher education, even many that are private and/or nominally religious, have long been recognized as breeding grounds for intolerance of conservative views, a problem taking on special alarm amid what conservatives call a rising trend of left-wing support for political violence.

That conversation has intensified since Charlie Kirk, the head of campus outreach group Turning Point USA (TPUSA), was fatally shot on September 10 while speaking at an outdoor event at Utah Valley University. Two days later, authorities apprehended and accused 22-year-old Tyler Robinson of the shooting and detailed how he was motivated by his view of Kirk’s conservative views as “hateful.” An alarming number of academics were among the left-wing extremists who publicly celebrated Kirk’s death.

At the same time, a recent Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found a generational divide in public worry about free speech and political violence, with just a quarter of adults below age 30 concerned about speech and 3-in-10 adults concerned about violence.

Share











