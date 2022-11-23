Leftist Twitter poll asking if Kari Lake should concede Arizona race goes sideways when 76% say ‘no’

(LifeSiteNews) — A left-wing Twitter account got a different answer than it may have been fishing for when it asked respondents whether Trump-endorsed Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake should concede her reported loss to Democratic challenger Katie Hobbs.

On Monday, the self-proclaimed “Anti-Trump” Twitter account Trending Liberal, which says its mission is to “stop the MAGA insanity,” ran a poll asking Twitter users whether they think Lake should concede the Arizona governor’s contest.

Over 100,000 accounts responded, with an overwhelming majority (76.6%) saying Lake should not concede.

The Republican firebrand reacted to the lopsided poll results on Twitter, joking, “When Leftist polls go wrong.”

When Leftist polls go wrong. Is “Hell No!” an option?? https://t.co/4CNilHEB2w — Kari Lake (@KariLake) November 22, 2022

Trending Liberal had launched its poll Monday in response to a recent video by Lake in which she condemned the “chaotic” handling of Arizona’s election.

According to the Republican gubernatorial candidate, the election process “was botched and broken beyond repair.”

“Attorneys are working diligently to gather information. Whistleblowers are coming forward, and the curtain is being lifted,” Lake said in the video. “Whether done accidentally or intentionally, it is clear that this election was a debacle that destroyed any trust in our elections.”

In the video message, Lake promised Arizonans she “will continue fighting until we restore confidence and faith in our elections.”

READ: Questions swirl as media announces Kari Lake defeated by Democrat challenger in Arizona governor race

The apparently pro-Lake Twitter poll results come as Arizona’s 2022 General Election remains in contention after a slew of voting machine breakdowns and ballot-counting delays that sparked concerns about potential mismanagement or election law violations.

As LifeSiteNews reported, election boards in two Republican-led Arizona counties this week delayed certification of their election results over election integrity concerns. The Arizona Republican Attorney General’s office has requested that officials in Arizona’s scandal-plagued Maricopa County submit a report regarding how it handled the election after between 20% and 48% of the county’s electronic voting equipment malfunctioned on Election Day.

According to the letter, the attorney general’s office “has received hundreds of complaints since Election Day pertaining to issues related to the administration of the 2022 General Election in Maricopa County.”

“These complaints go beyond pure speculation but include firsthand witness accounts that raise concerns regarding Maricopa’s lawful compliance with Arizona election law,” the letter read.

Lake suggested last week that she would challenge the results of the narrow election after media outlets declared Hobbs the winner.

