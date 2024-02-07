Leftists are trying to find ‘transgenders’ in history to legitimize their cultural revolution

On this week's episode of The Van Maren Show, Jonathon examines the recent attempts to 'backfill a pedigree' for the transgender movement in order to give it credibility.

(LifeSiteNews) — On this week’s episode of The Van Maren Show, Jonathon discusses the implications of the transgender movement’s attempt to point to potential examples of transgenderism in history for greater legitimacy.

Jonathon begins his discussion recalling that while at Simon Fraser University, one of Canada’s most left-leaning universities, the concept of transgenderism was considered something “really fringe” by even the “hardcore left wingers” he recalled working with or arguing against. In fact, Jonathon recalls the campus’ reaction to a “Transgender Day of Remembrance” as if it were a “fringe freak show by those who were looking at it,” even while same-sex “marriage” was being debated in the campus newspaper. Meanwhile, college professors at some universities in the present day will at times ask for students’ preferred pronouns, introducing themselves with their own.

According to Jonathon, when newer ideologies gain power they will necessarily seek to insert themselves in the past by claiming not to be new at all, thus rewriting history as they do so. The gay lobby did this when it claimed that a group of happily married fathers in history were actually homosexuals, including Abraham Lincoln and William Shakespeare. Even some progressive Scripture scholars read homosexual inclinations into biblical figures such as Ruth and David. The transgender movement, Jonathon notes, has begun to do this, which he says would be funny if not for the seriousness of the problem.

Citing as an example of such an imposition, Jonathon points to the alleged transgenderism of Roman Emperor Elagabalus, a claim that began circulating in November last year when the North Hertfordshire Museum in the United Kingdom would refer to the emperor with female pronouns in an exhibit. The museum further said that it makes its decisions on pronouns based on the advice of two LGBT organizations, and that it seeks to make its exhibits as “up to date and inclusive as possible.”

While the museum justified the decision on an ancient biography of the emperor, saying he wanted to be referred to as a woman, Jonathon points out that most historians see this claim as an attempted character assassination. For a man to be accused of “sexual behavior as a woman” was tantamount to insult in Roman culture, with Jonathon noting the irony of the last point.

“History is often reinterpreted. There’s often new information that comes to light that changes our understanding of various people and events, but this is another thing entirely,” Jonathon says. He also notes that Liberal Democrat councilor Kieth Hoskins said that referring to Elagabalus with feminine pronouns would be “polite and respectful” and that the episode shows “pronouns are not a new thing.”

“Hoskins is saying the quiet part out loud,” Jonathon asserts. “This emperor has been retroactively transitioned because by doing so, his ‘outers’ get to make the point that quote ‘pronouns are not a new thing,’ insinuating that the rest of us should just get with the ideological program.”

To Jonathon, the situation surrounding Elagabalus is slightly odd: the transgender movement has specified a man known for cruelty and hedonism, acting as an “indication of how few characters they have with which to rewrite the narrative and to force us all to cooperate with their new ideology.” Meanwhile, the attempt to impose the transgender ideology on historical figures is something he noticed a couple of years ago.

Providing other examples of the phenomenon, Jonathon cites a 2019 report from the History channel explaining how a Viking warrior long thought to be male was in fact a female, and that this discovery raised questions on how Vikings understood gender roles and identities. He also brings attention to the University of Liverpool in the United Kingdom, where a Ph.D. candidate garnered attention last year by claiming that Anglo-Saxon burials could “challenge historians’ ideas about Anglo-Saxon gender.”

Reading the first paragraph of the Anglo-Saxon article, Jonathon notes that the author maintains it is “anachronistic” to impose “19th-century western standards” of sexuality and gender on Anglo-Saxon culture.

“This is obviously nuts, but this stuff is published in once-prestigious magazines that are purported to serve the function of improving our knowledge, but in reality are serving a function for the transgender movement, which is backfilling a historical pedigree for them,” Jonathon asserts.

Concluding the episode, Jonathon examines the fight between radical feminists and transgender activists, noting that what transgender activists have done is undo feminism by asserting that 1950s gender stereotypes are “an inclination to transness.”

To Jonathon, what one witnesses in the entire affair is a fight between two post-Christian ideologies. While he hopes both will lose, he fears that one will be victorious over the other. Furthermore, the promise of finding transgenders in history or the archaeological record has become an incentive to success while also serving the transgender movement.

“We’re going to see plenty more of these lies produced in the years ahead, as the dead are once more called to endorse the delusions of the living,” Jonathon concludes.

“What I’ve been trying to do in these episodes is to connect the dots, and those dots form a web, and that web stretches from institution to institution, and those institutions make up the elite of our society, and our society has been changing rapidly, almost overnight in historical terms, in ways that I think will profoundly affect the life of each of us individually in the years to come, and certainly the lives of our children, if they want to go on and get educated at any of these institutions.”

