Leftists devastate Los Angeles with fiery riots against Trump immigration policy

As left-wing activists burn and destroy Los Angeles, Democrats were quick to blame Trump and repeat the claim that the protests were ‘fiery’ but mostly ‘peaceful.’

LOS ANGELES (LifeSiteNews) — Violent and fiery riots unfolded throughout the weekend in Los Angeles as left-wing activists set cars on fire and caused significant damage as they protested Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids. In response, President Donald Trump deployed the National Guard to quell the violence.

Much like with the violent Black Lives Matter riots in 2020, Democrats were quick to rush to call the violent and “fiery” protests “peaceful.”

By Saturday, Los Angeles Police Department officers had already arrested 29 people in connection to the “fiery protests,” according to a local NBC affiliate.

Still, New Jersey Democratic Senator Cory Booker said the protests were “peaceful” during an interview on Sunday. Booker and left-wing Governor Gavin Newsom were quick to blame President Donald Trump for sending in troops on Friday to try to maintain order.

“The reality is, we see peaceful protests launching in Los Angeles,” the New Jersey senator said, as reported by Fox News. “A lot of these peaceful protests are being generated because the president of the United States is sowing chaos and confusion by arresting people who are showing up for their immigration hearings.”

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass also blamed Trump for her own city burning to the ground. “What we’re seeing in Los Angeles is chaos that is provoked by the administration,” the mayor said, parroting the Democratic talking points.

Video shows left-wing activists committing widespread violence, and it remains unclear how Trump himself is at fault.

Violent activists also burned the American flag and shouted vulgar chants at Trump, in addition to calling on their fellow criminals to “burn it down.”

Rioting began on Friday when law enforcement aimed to serve warrants on illegal immigrants.

ABC 10 reports:

Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers executed search warrants at multiple locations, including outside a clothing warehouse where a tense scene unfolded as a crowd tried to block agents from driving away. Sirens blared as protesters surrounded black SUVs and tactical vehicles. Officers threw flash bangs into the street to disperse people as they shouted and filmed the scene with their cell phones. One demonstrator tried to physically stop a vehicle from leaving.

Trump, for his part, has continued to call for peace and law and order.

“Just one look at the pictures and videos of the Violence and Destruction tells you all you have to know,” he wrote this morning on Truth Social. “We will always do what is needed to keep our Citizens SAFE, so we can, together, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

