Leftists fume as Justice Amy Coney Barrett officially joins Supreme Court

Barrett is widely recognized as a significant rightward shift for the Supreme Court, which conservatives hope will mitigate the damage to their causes should Trump lose to Biden.
Tue Oct 27, 2020 - 3:47 pm EST
New Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett is sworn in by conservative Justice Clarence Thomas, as her husband holds a Bible, and President Trump looks on Alex Wong / Getty Images
Calvin Freiburger By Calvin Freiburger
WASHINGTON, D.C., October 27, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – Former Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals Judge Amy Coney Barrett is now officially an Associate Justice of the United States Supreme Court, eliciting an expected wave of outrage from the political Left.

The Senate voted 52-48 Tuesday evening to confirm Barrett, President Donald Trump’s choice to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. She was sworn in hours later by Justice Clarence Thomas at a White House ceremony.

A Catholic mother of seven widely regarded as a pro-life originalist, Barrett was a member of Notre Dame’s Faculty for Life group, is reported to have signed a letter published by Becket Law criticizing the Obama administration’s contraception mandate, and signed a 2006 ad declaring “we … oppose abortion on demand and support the right to life from fertilization to natural death.” She has also written multiple articles critical of the stare decisis doctrine, which grants weight to past rulings’ status as precedent, regardless of whether they were rightly decided.

Barrett’s confirmation was met with outrage across the Left, starting with the Democrat lawmakers and candidates who opposed her.

“The rushed and unprecedented confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett as Associate Justice to the Supreme Court, in the middle of an ongoing election, should be a stark reminder to every American that your vote matters,” former Vice President and current Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden said in a statement. “If you want to protect your health care, if you want your voice to be heard in Washington, if you want to say no, this abuse of power doesn’t represent you — then turn out and vote.”

His running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), said that the Senate “denied the will of the American people by confirming a Supreme Court justice through an illegitimate process.” In fact, support for confirming Barrett steadily rose to a majority over the past month, and Harris did not explain how doing so was “illegitimate.”

“Here at this late hour, at the end of this sordid chapter in the history of the Senate, the history of the Supreme Court, my deepest and greatest sadness is for the American people,” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) declared Monday night from the Senate floor. “Generations yet unborn,” the pro-abortion politician said, “will suffer the consequences of this nomination.”

Several Democratic senators took to Twitter to voice their opinions:

The abortion lobby was similarly outraged, with National Abortion Federation president Katherine Ragsdale declaring that Barrett “holds extreme anti-choice views” and that her confirmation was an “infuriating” “sham.” NARAL president Ilyse Hogue called it a “shameful attack on our democracy” for which “we will see every single Republican who has played a role in this charade at the ballot box.”

Planned Parenthood Action Fund and its acting president Alexis McGill Johnson had a similar reaction:

Various news personalities, celebrities, activists, and other figures also piled on, with many settling on the narrative that Barrett somehow acted improperly by participating in the White House ceremony (despite it being a common tradition for new justices of both parties):

Conservatives and pro-lifers, naturally, have been much happier about Barrett’s confirmation, praising Trump for his selection and Senate Republicans for seeing her through the process.

Although it remains to be seen how some of the current Republican-appointed justices would rule on major issues such as Roe v. Wade, Barrett is widely recognized as a significant rightward shift for the Supreme Court, which conservatives hope will mitigate the damage to their causes should Trump lose to Biden next week.

At the same time, many on the Left have called for Biden to cancel out Barrett if he wins by “packing” the Supreme Court, or adding judges beyond its current nine members to create a new, left-wing majority.

In fact, far-left Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez advocated for just that in response to Barrett being sworn in last night:

Biden has repeatedly refused to explicitly say whether he would answer such calls, but has said he wants to institute a “bipartisan commission of scholars” to brainstorm and propose unspecified “reforms” to the federal judiciary.

