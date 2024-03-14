Legal group challenges 119-year-old Supreme Court case used to defend vaccine mandates

Jacobson v. Massachusetts has been used to uphold numerous COVID mandates – and even coerced sterilization. Revisiting it could force governments ‘to actually follow basic scientific principles,’ New Civil Liberties Alliance’s Greg Dolin said.

(LifeSiteNews) — The next battle in the fight for medical freedom might be the reversal of a 119-year-old Supreme Court case.

The New Civil Liberties Alliance (NCLA) asked the Supreme Court to hear its challenge to Jacobson v. Massachusetts. The NCLA represents two former Michigan State University employees who were fired for declining to take the COVID-19 jab. A third client successfully received a religious exemption.

“Petitioners all were employees of MSU when the mandate was announced and had demonstrable naturally acquired immunity to the virus,” the NCLA wrote in its petition for writ of certiorari. “For this reason, they declined to receive Covid-19 vaccinations. Disciplinary proceedings against them commenced, and two of the three eventually were terminated.”

“The Court should grant the petition to clarify that for Jacobson v. Massachusetts to be properly situated in modern jurisprudence it must be read to require intermediate scrutiny, and that MSU’s mandate fails the test,” the petition states. “Alternatively, the Court should grant the petition and hold that even under rational basis review, governmental policies that ignore basic scientific principles like natural immunity cannot be sustained.”

A federal court dismissed a lawsuit, ruling “governmental vaccine mandates are subject only to rational basis review,” under Jacobson. The 1905 Jacobson decision concerned a smallpox vaccine mandate by the city of Cambridge, Massachusetts.

“The decision articulated the belief that individual liberty must be subordinated to the welfare of the general public, as well as the collective good of the nation. Thus liberty, in relation to public health, may be subordinate to the power of the state,” according to a summary by Pace University’s law school. It has been used to justify not just vaccine mandates, but also forcible sterilization of individuals deemed “unfit” to reproduce.

The NCLA “raises the question of whether rational basis review automatically applies to all legal challenges to vaccine mandates.” Instead, the group argues, the Supreme Court should look to other more recent rulings and apply “heightened scrutiny,” which would raise the bar for vaccine mandates. The 1905 decision “preceded the development of tiers of scrutiny,” as NCLA notes in its filing.

The Jacobson decision’s “rational basis” standard, as described by the NCLA, does not fit with recent jurisprudence.

If the decision is supposed call for “heightened scrutiny,” then “the lower courts are consistently misapplying it. In either case, this Court’s intervention is needed to set the appropriate standard of review for governmental medical intervention mandates,” the petition states.

An attorney with NCLA provided further comments to LifeSiteNews about the importance of this case.

“Cabining government’s ability to mandate healthcare intervention is key to maintaining individual liberty when it comes to decide what may be the most intimate aspects of one’s life,” Senior Litigation Counsel Greg Dolin told LifeSiteNews via a media statement. “If government can mandate unwanted medical treatment any time some an intervention is even remotely ‘rational,’ there is essentially no limit on governmental powers in this area.”

There are both immediate and long-term benefits if NCLA wins. “If we prevail, our clients may be able to have their jobs back,” Dolin said. “More broadly, in any future health crisis, governments will be required to actually follow basic scientific principles rather than political fads.”

While entities rarely cite their legal authority until challenges are brought, courts have used Jacobson to uphold the mandates, Dolin said.

“Governments did not cite Jacobson when adopting regulations (because governments rarely cite their authority to promulgate legislation or rules until they are challenged in court),” Dolin said. “But in every or almost every lawsuit Jacobson was relied on and/or cited by the deciding Court.”

Government entities used the outbreak of COVID to justify coerced vaccination, including of students, healthcare workers, and police officers. Though the Supreme Court struck down a private employer jab mandate imposed by the Biden administration, it did so on regulatory procedure grounds. It also allowed one imposed on healthcare facilities receiving taxpayer dollars to stand.

Major cities including New York and Chicago also instituted vaccine passports that required individuals five years and older to show their shot papers if they wanted to eat a burger in a restaurant or go to the movie theatre.

These mandates were imposed despite the significant risks from the COVID shots, including myocarditis, stroke, miscarriage, and even death. The shots were also not proven to be effective, as promised, in stopping COVID infection nor limiting the spread of the virus.

Justice Neil Gorsuch has shown criticism of widespread use of Jacobson

At least one Supreme Court justice has expressed an interest in limiting Jacobson’s scope.

In November 2020, the Supreme Court enjoined New York from enforcing gathering limits on religious services. Justice Neil Gorsuch wrote a concurring opinion in which he criticized the use of Jacobson.

“Nothing in Jacobson purported to address, let alone approve, such serious and long-lasting intrusions into settled constitutional right,” as limitless restrictions on gatherings, Gorsuch wrote.

“Why have some mistaken this court’s modest decision in Jacobson for a towering authority that overshadows the constitution during a pandemic? In the end, I can only surmise that much of the answer lies in a particular judicial impulse to stay out of the way in times of crisis,” Justice Gorsuch wrote.

“But if that impulse may be understandable or even admirable in other circumstances, we may not shelter in place when the Constitution is under attack. Things never go well when we do.”

