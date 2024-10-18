Legal group warns Trudeau’s Online Harms Act will ‘weaponize’ courts against Canadians

Legal group The Democracy Fund has released a 26-page long brief warning of the dangers posed by the Trudeau government's 'Online Harms' bill, arguing the law will lead to the weaponization of the court system.

(LifeSiteNews) –– A Canadian legal group has warned that a Liberal government bill seeking to further clamp down on online speech will “weaponize” the nation’s courts to favor the ruling federal party and do nothing but create an atmosphere of “fear.”

The warning came from the freedom-orientated legal group The Democracy Fund (TDF), which released a 26-page long legal brief going over just how dangerous the Trudeau government’s Online Harms Act, or Bill C-63, is.

“Historically, the power to censor has been a weapon of authoritarian regimes. This power inevitably expands and eventually eliminates the civic process by which society adapts and progresses,” observed TDF in the legal brief.

TDF said it has no “reason to believe this will not happen in Canada.”

“It will not reduce social conflict. On the contrary: it is likely to exacerbate the problem of social conflict, weaponize the courts and the human rights tribunal for political purposes, and introduce fear into the online social environment,” noted TDF.

TDF asserted that as “disturbing as expressions of hateful attitudes” can be, the government should address these issues through “open dialogue and education.”

Bill C-63 was introduced by Liberal Justice Minister Arif Virani in the House of Commons in February and was immediately blasted by constitutional experts as troublesome.

LifeSiteNews reported how the Conservative Party has warned that the bill is so flawed that it will never be able to be enforced nor come to light before the next election.

The law calls for the creation of a Digital Safety Commission, a digital safety ombudsperson, and the Digital Safety Office, all tasked with policing internet content. Its “hate speech” section is accompanied by broad definitions, severe penalties, and dubious tactics, including levying pre-emptive judgments against people if they are feared to be likely to commit an act of “hate” in the future.

Details of the new legislation also show the bill could lead to more people jailed for life for “hate crimes” or fined $50,000 and jailed for posts that the government defines as “hate speech” based on gender, race, or other categories.

