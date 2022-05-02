This Swedish girl wanted to be a boy, but puberty blockers have put her in constant pain

A Swedish television channel investigated a hospital offering puberty blockers to children and discovered that the children suffered from unexpected side effects.

STOCKHOLM, (LifeSiteNews) – A young teen’s bones have become so weakened by puberty blockers that she now finds it difficult to walk.

A Swedish television channel, Uppdrag Granskning, recently produced an investigational documentary revealing abuses committed on children through transgender therapy. The film shows the suffering of a girl, who took the name Leo, who became severely harmed after undergoing transgender transitioning.

The girl’s mother Natalie recalled that “Leo was little when she wanted to become a he. I thought if this was his wish, I should agree with it. Everyone said Leo was brave to come out [as transgender], and I should be proud of him.”

Accordingly, Natalie took her daughter to the Karolinska University Hospital in Stockholm for the procedure. According to Daily Mail, Leo began the attempt to change her sex at the age of eleven.

She was medicated with puberty blockers as part of the treatment to stop her normal development into a woman. Unfortunately, these drugs had serious and unexpected side effects. After her treatment, Leo began to experience skeletal damage and stunted growth. She also suffered spinal fractures and osteopenia, a condition in which the bones are weakened and more prone to breakage.

Two of Leo’s vertebrae changed shape, and her bones become porous. Leo’s bone density tests and X-rays were shown to Ola Nilsson, Sweden’s leading child hormone specialist.

“It looks as if this patient has spinal fractures, and that’s serious,” Nilsson reported. “There is cause to be worried. If you are on puberty blockers for a long time, there is a risk of bone damage.”

Leo had been on blockers from the age of eleven to fifteen, and her medical team had failed to check her bones during this time. However, the physical aspects are only part of what Leo suffered from the treatment.

Her mother reported that Leo was initially happy with her decision to become a boy. However, this changed shortly after beginning treatment.

“His mental health got worse and worse,” Natalie said. “He attempted suicide several times. We couldn’t understand why. He was meant to be getting better from the treatment. We just kept hoping he would.”

It was after this that Leo began to experience chronic pain.

“My son shouldn’t be this way at his age,” Natalie said. “He should not have to live with this.”

Leo has stopped taking puberty blockers and her body has somewhat recovered although she still suffers from the irreversible bone damage.

— Article continues below Petition — PETITION CONGRESS: Ban all males from female sports Show Petition Text 7680 have signed the petition. Let's get to 9000 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition The entire country has seen what happens when men enter women's sports. Lia Thomas is a biological male, but he was nonetheless allowed swim against elite female competitors to win an NCAA Freestyle competition, much to the disappointment of those women who had trained so hard to compete. SIGN THE PETITION TO BAN MALES FROM WOMEN'S SPORTS TODAY Males have a natural advantage over females in the vast majority of sports, so allowing them to enter women's sports can: crush the motivation of the biological girls who have worked hard to compete on a level playing field

put females into harm's way in contact sports and locker rooms

deprive women of their right to fairly compete for college scholarships and many other accolades We all know the spectacle of Lia Thomas defeating those female swimmers was a charade, a mockery of women's sports, but now it's time to do something about it. Please SIGN this urgent petition calling on members of Congress to pass a law banning the participation of biological males in women's sports. This is not just about ensuring biological girls and women can compete fairly and win in their chosen sports, but it's also a major safety issue in contact sports and the dangerous use of women's locker rooms by gender-confused males. Some of you will remember Fallon Fox, the male MMA fighter who claimed to be a woman and left his female opponent concussed and with a fractured skull. Fox later announced on social media that he enjoys "smacking up" women who "talk transphobic nonsense." Any reasonable person knows men shouldn't compete against women, but some people are too politically correct to take a stand and protect girls and women from this madness. It's now time to join the growing pushback against the gender-confused lobby and their dangerous beliefs that have literally left some female competitors in the hospital. Please SIGN this common sense petition calling on Congress to ban all males from competing in women's sport. Future generations will look back with gratitude on those who stood on the right side of history, defending women from these very confused males. Nothing less than a federal ban on biological males forcing their way into women's sport is enough, so this petition will be sent to all members of Congress demanding legislative action. FOR MORE INFORMATION: 'Olympians, coaches, swimmers write open letter demanding NCAA protect women’s sports' - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/olympians-coaches-swimmers-write-open-letter-demanding-ncaa-protect-womens-sports/ 'Female swimmer torches NCAA after losing spot to William ‘Lia’ Thomas: ‘Make the right changes’' - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/female-swimmer-nudged-out-of-competition-by-william-lia-thomas-torches-ncaa-in-open-letter/ 'Rep. Boebert files resolution declaring female runner-up to ‘Lia’ Thomas the rightful winner' - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/boebert-leads-resolution-to-declare-female-runner-up-to-lia-thomas-the-rightful-winner/ **Photo Credit: Fox News/YouTube screenshot Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

Natalie is considering suing the Swedish health authorities as she says she feels “anger towards those I trusted.”

The Swedish channel ran an investigation into the Karolinska University Hospital. They discovered that Leo is one of at least 13 children identifying as transgender who were injured by the hospital’s treatment. They believe the actual number of damaged children among the 440 who have been given puberty blockers in Sweden since 2015 might be higher.

They further asserted that the hospital rushed children into the procedures. For example, the hospital has performed double mastectomies on girls as young as fourteen.

After this investigation, the Karolinska University Hospital reported itself to the national health authorities. They further determined to stop administering puberty blockers to minors except for research and when sanctioned by ethics experts.

Consequently, the country’s national health board acknowledged the dangers of administering puberty blockers to children and restricted the dispensation of blockers to children under eighteen years.

In the United Kingdom, Health Secretary Sajid Javid began an investigation this month, reviewing the administration of puberty blockers. He revealed that doctors sometimes dispense the drugs out of fear of being labelled as “transphobic.”

The decision to restrict puberty blockers in the U.K. was largely influenced by the high-profile case of 24-year-old Keira Bell. As a teenager, Bell was administered puberty blockers after only three hours of medical consultation.

She later regretted this decision and attempted to return to her life as a woman. However, she worries that the puberty blockers have affected her fertility. Accordingly, she determined to work to ban the administration of puberty blockers to children under sixteen years.

“A global conversation has begun over these drugs,” Bell said. “It is a doctor’s fantasy that a child as young as ten can consent to them or the loss of their future fertility.”

Sadly, neither Leo’s nor Keira Bell’s stories are unique; many children across the world undergo irreversible transgender medications and mutilations. However, lawmakers are increasingly standing up in defence of these children.

A Florida lawmaker recently sponsored a bill that would make transgender surgeries and drugs for minors “felony child abuse.” Likewise, Arizona governor Doug Ducey signed a bill last month banning transgender surgeries for minors.

Share











