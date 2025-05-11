Leo XIV calls for end to global wars in first Sunday address

VATICAN CITY (LifeSiteNews) — Pope Leo XIV has delivered his first Sunday Regina Caeli address, calling for an end to war, encouraging devotion to Mary and highlighting the importance of priestly vocations.

Addressing huge crowds gathered in St. Peter’s Square and down the Via della Conciliazione, Pope Leo XIV gave his highly anticipated first Sunday address. Greeting the faithful from the central loggia of the Vatican rather than the customary window in the Apostolic Palace, Leo’s address paid attention to a number of aspects, including Jubilee pilgrims present, but also the celebrations of Good Shepherd Sunday in the Novus Ordo calendar, and Italian celebration of Mother’s Day.

But also expanding on his prepared texts, Leo turned attention to global conflicts and called for an end to wars currently waging across the world. “Never again war,” he urged. He cited the conflicts in Ukraine, in Gaza, Pakistan by name.

Continuing a theme which has emerged promimently in his first few days as pope, Leo also recommended the Church to the Mother of God – somethign which was plain from the earliest moments of his pontificate and which continued yesterday as he made his first trip outside the Vatican to the shrine of Our Lady of Genazzano.

Leo called for Mary’s intercession to bring about a “miracle of peace” to the conflicts raging in various quarters of the world.

The pope also echoed scenes of former popes by singing the Regina Caeli to lead it, rather than simply reciting it.

His full Regina Caeli address is below.

Dear brothers and sisters, happy Sunday! I consider it a gift from God that the first Sunday of my service as Bishop of Rome is Good Shepherd Sunday, the fourth Sunday of Easter. On this Sunday, we always hear proclaimed at Mass a passage from the tenth chapter from the Gospel of John, where Jesus reveals himself as the true Shepherd: who knows and loves his sheep and gives his life for them. This Sunday also marks the World Day of Prayer for Vocations, which we have celebrated for the last sixty-two years. Rome is also hosting the Jubilee of Bands and Popular Entertainment today. I greet all these pilgrims with affection and thank them because, with their music and performances, they enliven the feast of Christ the Good Shepherd: the One who guides the Church with his Holy Spirit. In the Gospel, Jesus says that he knows his sheep and that they listen to his voice and follow him (cf. Jn 10:27). Indeed, as Pope Saint Gregory the Great teaches, people “respond to the love of those who love them” (Homily 14:3-6). Today brothers and sisters, I therefore have the joy of praying with you and all the People of God for vocations, especially those to the priesthood and consecrated life. The Church has such a great need for them! It is important that young men and women on their vocational journey find acceptance, listening and encouragement in their communities, and that they can look up to credible models of generous dedication to God and to their brothers and sisters. Let us take up the invitation that Pope Francis left us in his Message for today: the invitation to welcome and accompany young people. And let us ask our heavenly Father to assist us in living in service to one another, each according to his or her state of life, shepherds after his own heart (cf. Jer 3:15) capable of helping one another to walk in love and truth. May the Virgin Mary, whose entire life was a response to the Lord’s call, always accompany us in following Jesus.

