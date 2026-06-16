Lesbian teacher fired for making female students kiss each other in class

Denver Public Schools dismissed a French teacher after investigators found she required female students to perform same-sex kisses and exposed them to disturbing personal disclosures.

(LifeSiteNews) — A lesbian public school teacher who had bragged to her class that she conceived her son through IVF using a sperm donor has been fired after several female students revealed that she forced them to perform same-sex kisses as an in-class assignment.

The teacher had also told students about her own suicidal ideation and talked about her childhood abuse. Far from building rapport with her class by sharing the troubling, intimate details of her personal life, the revelations caused one student who had suffered with suicidal ideation to walk out of her class.

Denver Public Schools board members voted unanimously to dismiss 50-year-old French teacher Jennifer Honka on the grounds of incompetence and neglect of duty.

OMG Denver Public Schools Board just voted UNANIMOUSLY to DISMISS lgbtq teacher Jennifer Honka after she reportedly made female students kiss each other and graded them on it What is going on in these schools?! pic.twitter.com/UjzgTK0HAQ — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 16, 2026

Honka’s disturbing in-class behavior first came to light in 2024 when students complained to other teachers about skits in which they were required by Honka to kiss each other, according to CBS News which obtained a copy of the school board’s independent review.

A student who confided in a chemistry teacher was “very uncomfortable and did not know what to do,” according to the review. “She went ahead and kissed another student at (Honka)’s direction. The student then shared a digital meme with (the chemistry teacher) that included a picture of (Honka) and the caption ‘she makes girls kiss.’ The meme had circulated among the students.”

“After this incident, the student’s attendance decreased dramatically,” the report notes.

The litany continued:

One student interviewed directly in the independent review also testified that Honka always selected girls to act in the skits. Despite a nearly 50/50 split among boys and girls in the class, the student “could not recall Honka choosing a boy actor.” This student refused to participate and testified that she received a zero score for a grade on this assignment. Another student said she walked out of the class. An English teacher testified that several students approached her as well. One of the students “appeared upset and defeated,” as stated in the independent review. “The student told (the English teacher) that she had been asked to kiss three other girls in one of (Honka)’s skits.”

The findings of the independent review conducted by Colorado administrative law judge Keith J. Kirchube are devastating:

Regardless of whether (Honka) “forced” the participants to kiss, her choice of script forced them to express their preferences and consent about a very personal and sexualized activity on the spot in front of their peers. They were also forced to determine whether they were comfortable dissenting from the direction of the script to their teacher, who was in a position of control over the situation. [W]hile the notion of using skits as a way to teach French language may have been effective in general, the way it was implemented by (Honka) was irresponsible and inappropriate.

According to Kirchube, Honka displayed “a troubling pattern of poor judgment and neglect of the best interests of the students in her charge.”

“Her choice of skits, her implementation of them, and her repeated disclosure of sensitive and potentially traumatizing information amounted to incompetence and neglect of duty as it was shown to have negative effects on (Honka)’s students with little or no educational value,” wrote Kirchube.

“Interestingly, for all of her asserted interest in a diverse and accepting environment at school, it was (Honka) who attributed the outcry by the students to their strong Christian backgrounds. That statement had its own discriminatory ring,” he noted.

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