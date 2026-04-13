Lesbians accused of torturing, starving to death 12-year-old foster boy

The two lesbians sent vile texts about torturing the now-deceased boy, who was found malnourished in a basement, covered in his own vomit, before reportedly dying of hypothermia and cardiac arrest.

( LifeSiteNews ) — Two Canadian lesbians are facing a judge’s sentence after they reportedly starved and froze to death a 12-year-old foster boy in their custody and then gloated about it in vile text messages.

The pair, 46-year-old Becky Hamber and 44-year-old Brandy Cooney, allegedly laughed with each other about torturing their “hated” foster kid, statements from a court case show.

The case concerns a 12-year-old boy known as “LL,” who was found unresponsive and covered in his own vomit in an Ontario basement in December 2022. Shortly after the boy was found, he was pronounced dead.

One of the text messages read, “shiver shiver dumb f–k,” in the days before the boy was found.

The boy was believed to have died from hypothermia and cardiac arrest as a result of being malnourished.

Cooney and Hamber were accused of neglecting the foster boy and had sent a series of incriminating text messages in the lead up to LL’s death.

Some messages said that the pair “hated” the boy, with another from Cooney reading, “Unfortunately, my thoughts (are) he is suddenly going to die and im going to jail.”

The two went to trial in September and pleaded not guilty to murder, confinement, and failing to necessaries of life, along with assault with a weapon.

LL and his younger brother had been in the pair’s care since 2017 and, unbelievably, the lesbians were close to adopting them despite their mistreatment.

The boys lived in squalor and slept in their own vomit, with LL being paper-thin for his age.

One social worker testified, “They admitted (LL) was 48 pounds,” adding, “But stated it was because he would throw up food, chew it again, and lick it off the floor.”

The lesbians responsible for the boys took blankets away from them and made them wear wetsuits and hockey helmets.

The pair claimed that child-care services and healthcare professionals had seen the boys without raising concern.

An Ontario judge will soon deliver a verdict to decide the pair’s fate.

Since 2016, when so-called “homosexual marriage” was legalized by former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, many Canadian homosexuals have adopted children, while others have used sperm donors or womb rentals via in vitro fertilization to obtain children.

There have been several other cases in the last few years of homosexuals being arrested for abusing children, trying to obtain children to abuse them, or otherwise committing child abuse.

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