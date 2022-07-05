Leslyn Lewis blasts anti-patriotic sentiment on Canada Day: no ‘shame’ in loving one’s country

'I am so disturbed to see the recent trend of treating our nation and our history like something that should be a source of shame.'

OTTAWA (LifeSiteNews) – Conservative Party of Canada (CPC) MP and leadership candidate Dr. Leslyn Lewis blasted the recent cancel-culture trend of “canceling” Canada Day, saying there is no “shame” in being proud of one’s country.

“I love Canada,” wrote Lewis in a platform update posted to her website last week. “I am so disturbed to see the recent trend of treating our nation and our history like something that should be a source of shame.”

Lewis added that she “couldn’t believe it when I saw that Winnipeg is holding July 1st ‘New Day’ celebrations instead of celebrating Canada Day.”

“Even if there are things about our nation you would like to see change, shouldn’t a love of Canada be a prerequisite to working on its behalf?”

Lewis then blasted a report about an Ontario school that allegedly gave a trigger warning to parents that their kids would be learning about the Canadian flag.

“And yet there are people in Canada who believe Canada Day needs to be canceled, or that they need to consider how people might feel about our flag, as if it could be anything but a symbol of unity and pride,” wrote Lewis.

Lewis added that although Canada’s history is “of course not” filled with “perfect people,” she is “still proud of my nation and I love my fellow Canadians.”

“We will not move forward as a nation if we don’t understand the strong foundation upon which we are founded,” wrote Lewis.

“Despite the complicated past that accompanies all nations, we were the country where the Underground Railroad landed. And we are still a hopeful nation that will steadfastly work on achieving reconciliation with Indigenous Peoples.”

When news broke that the Canada Day celebrations at a popular downtown market in Winnipeg would be renamed “New Day,” many took issues with the name change.

“Winnipeg plans to rename Canada Day, ‘New Day’. Congratulations to the fool who suggested this. Canadians are supposed to be ashamed of the flag, country and history & argue it’s in the interest of being inclusive, but its is another divide and conquer tactic,” wrote Twitter user Pauline Hall.

Lewis calls out Trudeau’s attack on freedom

Lewis lamented the recent attacks on the freedoms of Canadians, which include the use of the Emergencies Act by the government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to shut down the Freedom Convoy.

She wrote that she “mourned to see so many of the freedoms we were founded upon trampled by the Liberal government.”

“But that doesn’t change how I feel about my country. It simply makes me even more passionate about helping get Canada back on track,” she said. “We were a beacon of freedom and hope for generations. We were a trusted ally in the world wars.”

On the eve of Canada Day this year in Ottawa, police violently arrested Canadians at a freedom rally.

The arrest came only hours after Canadian veteran and freedom fighter James Topp completed his over 4,000 km march to Ottawa on foot.

Trudeau in his Canada Day statement this year said that “today, we celebrate the place we all call home. I know for some, our country’s historic wrongs can make that difficult.”

Also, just before Canada Day, Freedom Convoy leader Tamara Lich was arrested again after apparently violating her bail conditions. She is set to appear before a court tomorrow.

Lewis is the only pro-life candidate in the running for leadership of the CPC and has been firm in her opposition to unrestricted abortion.

Lewis recently said that as prime minister, she would allow for an “open” debate regarding life issues in Canada, saying the party needs to “take control of the conversation.”

The CPC will elect its new leader on September 10.

