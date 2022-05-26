Leslyn Lewis calls on Trudeau to get rid of Canada’s vaccine passports for travel

The Conservative Party leadership candidate says 'the Liberal government's approach to travel in this country is an unscientific, administrative nightmare.'

OTTAWA (LifeSiteNews) – Conservative Party of Canada (CPC) MP and leadership candidate Leslyn Lewis says the Canadian government must get rid of its “unscientific” and administrative “nightmare” COVID travel vaccine passport, or ArriveCAN app as it is known.

In a campaign update posted to her website last week titled “ArriveCAN must end,” Lewis wrote “the Liberal government’s approach to travel in this country is an unscientific, administrative nightmare.”

“If you’ve traveled out of the country in the past two years, you likely used the Government of Canada’s ArriveCAN app. If you didn’t, you would have been potentially threatened with additional quarantine time, fines, or — according to the government’s own words on their website – ‘enforcement action,’” Lewis added.

In her update, Lewis noted that despite most nations getting rid of or reducing significantly their COVID rules, “the Liberals insist that Canadians jump through extra hoops to come back home.”

Lewis said that should she be elected CPC head, as “Opposition Leader I will press the government to shut ArriveCAN down.”

“And if they won’t, then as Prime Minister, I will end it,” Lewis added.

Canada has mandated the use of the ArriveCAN app for all travelers entering the county since November 2020. Travelers who do not have a smartphone can sign into an online version of ArriveCAN, but those who fail to use ArriveCAN at all face severe fines.

In March, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau lifted a COVID testing directive for fully jabbed travelers entering Canada.

As it stands now, all travelers arriving in Canada must use the ArriveCAN app to submit their travel and contact information, as well as proof of COVID vaccination, before crossing the border or boarding a flight.

Despite this, the Trudeau feds still mandated that all travelers continue to be “required to submit their mandatory information in ArriveCAN (free mobile app or website) before their arrival in Canada.”

“ArriveCAN continues to be mandatory for all travellers to Canada. It is also required to qualify for the fully vaccinated traveller exemption from quarantine and testing. If you don’t submit your travel information and proof of vaccination using ArriveCAN you could be fined $5,000,” the government says.

Canadians who are not jabbed are allowed to come home to Canada but must use the ArriveCAN app, produce a negative COVID test, and quarantine for 14 days.

In recent, days, CPC MP Melissa Lantsman blasted the government for refusing to drop COVID travel mandates.

Just over a week ago, Lantsman, along with another CPC MP Michelle Ferreri demanded on behalf of their party that Trudeau end his “vindictive” COVID jab travel mandate, saying recent testimony proves it is causing nothing but chaos at airports.

Late last year, Trudeau put in place a mandate that in effect bans those who have chosen not to get the COVID vaccines to travel ban by air, rail, or sea. The travel vaccine mandate bans Canadians from flying within Canada as well as out of the country. Very few exceptions are given.

Trudeau’s vaccine mandate is being challenged in court by People’s Party of Canada leader and former MP Maxime Bernier.

Also, on Tuesday, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said the Canadian government should remove at once all COVID travel restrictions, including vaccine mandates.

As for the Trudeau’s Liberals, Canadian Minister of Transport Omar Alghabra recently said that the government will not “adjust” the travel vaccine mandate until “we feel it’s right.”

Lewis reiterates as PM she would not adopt ‘the Digital Identity project’

In her update, Lewis noted that she has been proud to “stand up for the rights of all Canadians to travel — regardless of their vaccination status,” ever since the Liberals under Prime Minister Justin Trudeau “decided to play politics and demonize a significant number of Canadians for political gain.”

“Unfortunately, this Prime Minister seems intent on inserting government deeper into the personal information and privacy of Canadians, signing Canada up to be one of the first countries to adopt the WEF’s pilot project to introduce a Known Traveller Digital Identity (KTDI),” Lewis wrote.

“It all needs to end. I’ve already made it clear any government I lead would not adopt the Digital Identity project.”

Recently, Lewis called into question Trudeau’s government’s connections with the World Economic Forum (WEF).

Lewis blasted the WEF pilot project the “Known Traveller Digital Identity” of which Canada and the Netherlands are partners.

She called it nothing more than a “social credit system.”

Both Canada and the Netherlands are “pilot partners” in the WEF’s “Known Traveller Digital Identity” system.

The Known Traveller Digital Identity, or KTDI, is a World Economic Forum initiative that brings together a global consortium of individuals, governments, authorities and the travel industry to enhance security in world travel.”

COVID vaccine mandates have split Canadian society, and the shots approved for use in Canada have been linked to a multitude of negative and often severe side effects in children.

They also have connections to cell lines derived from aborted babies. As a result of this, many Catholics and other Christians refuse to take them.

COVID-19 has extremely high survivability among most groups, and studies show a minimal risk of asymptomatic spread. Research also indicates that post-infection natural immunity is far superior to vaccine-induced immunity.

Share











