Leslyn Lewis: Canada must ‘defend’ its ‘healthcare sovereignty’ vote against ‘pandemic treaty’

OTTAWA (LifeSiteNews) – Conservative Party of Canada (CPC) MP and leadership candidate Leslyn Lewis insisted the Canadian government “defend our healthcare sovereignty” and vote against proposed U.S. amendments to the World Health Organization’s (WHO) International Health Regulations (IHR).

“Canadians are concerned about the vote this week and are counting on you as their representative to defend our healthcare sovereignty and take steps to ensure that the declaration of pandemics and management thereof, are not ceded to the unelected, unaccountable World Health Organization,” said Lewis in a press release Monday addressed to Canada’s Minister of Health Jean-Yves Duclos.

Lewis wrote that on behalf of “tens of thousands of concerned Canadians,” she is “respectfully asking” Duclos to “vote against all 13 amendments to the IHR proposed by the Working group.”

Duclos should “launch public consultations with Canadians to receive their views on whether you should engage in the broader Pandemic Treaty process,” said Lewis.

“Call the long-awaited public inquiry into your government’s handling of COVID-19. So we can all learn from mistakes that were made in the management of the COVID-19 and create our own pandemic response policy,” she added.

Lewis noted that “Canadians are concerned about the vote this week and are counting on you as their representative to defend our healthcare sovereignty and take steps to ensure that the declaration of pandemics and management thereof, are not ceded to the unelected, unaccountable World Health Organization.”

She added that the “immediate concern” are proposed amendments to the WHO’s IHR stemming from U.S President Joe Biden’s regime. In January, the Biden administration quietly submitted to the IHR 13 proposed amendments to IHR articles for the health assembly to consider. The amendments were made public in April.

There are fears that the 13 amendments submitted to the IHR from the Biden administration and which Lewis noted are of concern, will strip signatory nations of their medical sovereignty.

In particular, the proposed amendments could allow WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, or any future Director-General, unchecked powers to declare a “health emergency” at any time.

“With the Pandemic Treaty still in the pre-drafting phase, Canadians are concerned that if the 13 amendments outlined in the April 2022 WHO Working Group for Pandemic Response document are passed, it largely lays the foundation for the future drafting and passing of the WHO Global Pandemic Treaty,” wrote Lewis.

“Most of the pandemic management responsibility powers would have been granted to the WHO under this amendment,” Lewis added.

Lewis noted that “Canadians feel very passionately about our healthcare system” and want to know that their federal government and elected officials at all levels are “entrusted to act in their best interest, and are accountable to them.”

“There is growing concern about unelected officials within international organizations making healthcare decisions on their behalf during a pandemic,” noted Lewis.

I pray you make the wise decision, and protect Canada’s healthcare sovereignty.

The WHO’s IHR provides an “overarching legal framework that defines countries’ rights and obligations in handling public health events and emergencies that have the potential to cross borders.”

“The IHR are an instrument of international law that is legally-binding on 196 countries, including the 194 WHO Member States,” notes the WHO.

The WHO temporarily withdrew 12 of the 13 Biden amendments to the IHR after some nations voiced concerns about the proposed changes, meaning sufficient votes to pass the amendments were lacking. However, these amendments could resurface at any time, including at future meetings next month.

Lewis recently launched a petition demanding the Canadian federal government not give away its medical “sovereignty” by being involved with WHO’s pandemic treaty. It now has over 23,000 signatures.

Lewis remains the only pro-life candidate in the CPC leadership race, with Campaign Life Coalition (CLC) giving her a “green light” rating as a “supportable” pro-life candidate for her strong voting record in favor of life. The CPC will elect a new leader on September 10.

WHO meeting this week to discuss its ‘pandemic treaty’

The WHO is currently holding its “Seventy-fifth World Health Assembly” in Geneva, Switzerland, which is its “first in-person Health Assembly since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.” This event goes until May 28.

The World Health Assembly is the “decision-making body of WHO,” which this week at its 75th assembly event.

At the event, the assembly will hold “a series of strategic roundtables” with world government health officials to strengthen “WHO preparedness for and response to health emergencies” and work towards an “implementation road map 2023–2030 for the global action plan for the prevention and control of noncommunicable diseases.”

The International Treaty on Pandemic Prevention, Preparedness, and Response, or what is known as the WHO Pandemic Treaty, is due to be signed in May 2024 by many governments around the world. Amendments to the IHR would most likely affect how the WHO’s pandemic treaty would be worded.

The treaty is still in draft form but will be discussed in length at the 75th assembly event.

Lewis warned the treaty includes “190 countries and would be legally binding.”

“It defines and classifies what is considered a pandemic and would give the WHO legal power over Canada’s pandemic response, including the ability to force lockdowns and dictate which drugs or vaccines can be used,” she said.

Government officials from around the world along with the WHO will be meeting this month to discuss the treaty in greater detail.

The group will meet again on August 1 to draft the exact wording of the treaty, which will legally bind signatory nations under international law to follow the convention’s articles.

According to the WHO, it will hold public hearings to “inform its deliberations,” before delivering a progress report to the WHA in 2023 and submit the outcome of the deliberations to the WHA in 2024.

Article 19 of the WHO Constitution leaves the “World Health Assembly with the authority to adopt conventions or agreements on any matter within WHO’s competence.”

The WHO’s pandemic treaty flew under the radar for months but has risen to social media prominence in recent weeks.

Recently, German Member of European Parliament (MEP) Christine Anderson warned that the WHO pandemic treaty would bring the “the abolition of democracy by the global elites.”

No doubt due to the current global hysteria and media hype surrounding monkeypox, the WHO’s pandemic treaty has received more scrutiny, from both those for and against it, in recent days.

In November 2021, Canada Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos said that the government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau supports the creation of a WHO pandemic treaty.

