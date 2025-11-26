Leslyn Lewis compares Canada’s late-term abortion regime to China, North Korea

The Conservative MP pointed out that Canada allows abortion ‘at any point in pregnancy, even in the ninth month,’ making it one of just a few countries with no legal limit on killing the unborn.

OTTAWA ( LifeSiteNews ) — One of Canada’s most prominent pro-life MPs, Leslyn Lewis of the Conservative Party, raised awareness that Canada is the “only” Western nation with no restrictions on abortion, noting how when the “truth” is hidden, the “reality” of late-term abortion is abandoned.

“Canada is the only Western nation with no legal gestational limits on abortion (which means the law allows abortion at any point in pregnancy, even in the ninth month),” wrote Lewis in a recent X post.

Lewis said she is “raising this issue because when we hide the truth, we abandon the reality these women experience.”

“Honesty must be the foundation of any society that claims to support both women and human dignity,” she added.

Lewis was responding to a recent National Post article titled, “Late-term abortions are being performed in Canada without a serious medical reason.” The report went over how Canadian law, as it stands, allows for abortion right up to nine months, with no limits.

Abortion, the destruction of an innocent unborn child in his or her mother’s womb, is never medically necessary or justifiable.

Lewis noted how the report has “confirmed” what Canadians were told for years was not happening: “late-term abortions do occur in this country.”

“Why is Canada the only Western democracy that permits this?” asked Lewis, adding that the “only other” nations in the world that have no specified “gestational limit are China and North Korea.”

Her comments come in light of another RightNow video exposing late-term abortions in Canada.

Lewis noted how “deep down, late-term abortion shocks the conscience of most Canadians, so instead of confronting it honestly, we simply pretend it doesn’t happen?”

“The women who undergo these hidden late-stage abortions are often left to face the emotional, psychological, and physical consequences alone. They cannot seek support without first challenging a public narrative that says their experience ‘doesn’t exist,'” she noted.

Some provinces may soon be looking at holding referendums to ask citizens whether or not late-term abortion should be banned.

Canada has no law regarding abortion, but it is openly allowed unrestricted up to birth.

As reported by LifeSiteNews, Alberta’s United Conservative Party MLA Jason Stephan spoke in the Alberta legislature on November 19 about late-term abortions, calling for a citizen-led referendum to ban the practice.

Prolife Alberta has exposed the fact that late-term abortions happen in the province.

The ruling UCP party’s grassroots members will be debating restricting abortion funding at its upcoming AGM, to be held November 28–30.

As reported by LifeSiteNews, People’s Party of Canada leader Maxime Bernier has called late-term abortions “disgusting.”

Bernier recently called for an end to “infanticide” after another RightNow video exposed late-term abortions in Canada.

