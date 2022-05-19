Leslyn Lewis launches petition demanding Canada not to sign World Health Organization pandemic treaty

'If a pandemic is declared, the WHO takes over the global health management of the pandemic,' the MP and Conservative Party of Canada leadership candidate warned.

OTTAWA (LifeSiteNews) – Conservative Party of Canada (CPC) MP and leadership candidate Leslyn Lewis has launched a petition demanding the Canadian federal government not give away its medical “sovereignty” by being involved with the World Health Organization’s (WHO) pandemic treaty.

“Canada must not sign away our sovereignty on health care. But that is exactly what some of Canada’s leaders are trying to do, and there is tremendous pressure from around the world to make us do it,” Lewis said about her “Stop the Treaty” petition.

“If a pandemic is declared, the WHO takes over the global health management of the pandemic. I am calling upon Canadians to call their members of parliament and demand we stop Canada’s involvement with this treaty.”

The “Stop the Treaty” petition reads that as it is the “responsibility of the Government of Canada to protect the health and safety of its own citizens, and maintain our sovereignty from international and private influences,” the signers of the petition “call upon the Prime Minister” and MPs to “ensure that Canada retains its healthcare sovereignty.”

The petition goes on to state that Canada must ensure the “unelected WHO bureaucrats do not wield decision-making power over Canada’s pandemic response,” and that its government “decline to sign the WHO Pandemic Treaty.”

>It then continues, asking that the government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau call for a “review of Canada’s COVID-19 response, develop our own national pandemic strategy, and invest in our own healthcare system.”

LifeSiteNews contacted Lewis’s campaign team regarding the “Stop the Treaty” petition to inquire what Lewis would specifically do if elected party leader to ensure Canada’s health sovereignty remains intact.

Her campaign team replied by telling LifeSiteNews that “as Leader of the Opposition, Leslyn will be committed to working tirelessly to advocate for Canada to not sign on to this dangerous treaty.”

“As PM, she will rely on her expertise as an international lawyer to defend Canada’s sovereignty, including negotiating withdrawals from any international agreements that threaten our sovereignty and independence,” Lewis’ campaign team added.

Lewis’ “Stop the Treaty” petition has nearly 14,000 signatures at the time of writing.

In recent weeks, she has come out blasting the WHO’s pandemic treaty.

“Canada is a sovereign nation, it should maintain control of its healthcare system, including its pandemic response and planning,” Lewis noted last month.

LifeSiteNews just launched a “Stop Tedros’ WHO Pandemic Treaty” petition that already has nearly 40,000 signatures.

The LifePetition reads, “The WHO Pandemic Treaty looks set to be one of the biggest power-grabs in living memory, with unelected globalists seeking the power to declare pandemics, and then control your country’s response.”

“SIGN the petition today to show the WHO that you won’t accept this attack on national sovereignty,” it adds.

On Twitter, trending right now is a “StopTheTreaty” hashtag.

Dr. Joseph Mercola, writing on Children’s Health Defense website, recently put out an excellent opinion piece blasting the WHOs pandemic treaty.

“Make no mistake, the WHO pandemic treaty is a direct attack on the sovereignty of its member states, as well as a direct attack on your bodily autonomy,” Mercola wrote.

“COVID-19, while potentially deadly to certain vulnerable groups, simply isn’t a valid justification for handing over more power to the WHO, especially in light of its many inexplicable ‘mistakes’ in this and previous pandemics.”

The International Treaty on Pandemic Prevention, Preparedness, and Response, or what is known as the WHO Pandemic Treaty, is due to be signed in May 2024 by many governments around the world.

Lewis warned the treaty includes “190 countries and would be legally binding.”

“It defines and classifies what is considered a pandemic and would give the WHO legal power over Canada’s pandemic response, including the ability to force lockdowns and dictate which drugs or vaccines can be used,” she added.

Government officials from around the world along with the WHO will be meeting this month to discuss the treaty in greater detail.

This past December, the WHO’s World Health Assembly agreed “to kick-start a global process to draft and negotiate a convention, agreement or other international instrument under the Constitution of the World Health Organization to strengthen pandemic prevention, preparedness and response.”

The group will meet again on August 1 to draft the exact wording of the treaty, which will legally bind signatory nations under international law to follow the convention’s articles.

According to the WHO, it will hold public hearings to “inform its deliberations” and then deliver a progress report to the 76th World Health Assembly in 2023, and then “submit its outcome for consideration by the 77th World Health Assembly in 2024.”

Article 19 of the WHO Constitution gives the “World Health Assembly with the authority to adopt conventions or agreements on any matter within WHO’s competence.”

The WHO’s pandemic treaty flew somewhat under the radar for months, but thanks to social media, many have become more aware in recent days of both what it is, along with its potential implications should one’s country sign onto it.

In November 2021, Canada Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos said that the Trudeau government supports the creation of a WHO pandemic treaty.

Great Britain Prime Minister Boris Johnson has signified his country is willing to sign the WHOs treaty.

Lewis remains the only pro-life candidate in the CPC leadership race, with Campaign Life Coalition (CLC) giving her a “green light” rating as a “supportable” pro-life candidate for her strong voting record in favor of life. The CPC will elect a new leader on September 10.

