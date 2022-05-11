Leslyn Lewis: Trudeau is waging ‘open war’ on religious freedom

'I wish this was a one-time attack on religion by this government, but for the Liberals, the only religion allowed in Canada has been wokeism.'

OTTAWA, Ontario (LifeSiteNews) – Conservative Party of Canada (CPC) MP and leadership candidate Leslyn Lewis said she will “stand up” for religious freedom after criticizing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for waging an “open war” against people’s faith since he was elected in 2015.

In a platform update titled “Enough Discrimination,” Lewis blasted a recent report from a Department of National Defence (DND) advisory panel recommending it “not consider for employment as spiritual guides or multi-faith representatives Chaplaincy applicants affiliated with religious groups whose values are not aligned with those of the Defence Team.”

“At present, some chaplains represent or are affiliated with organized religions whose beliefs are not synonymous with those of a diverse and inclusive workplace. Some of the affiliated religions of these chaplains do not subscribe to an open attitude and the promotion of diversity,” reads the DND’s recommendations.

“For example, some churches’ exclusion of women from their priesthoods violates principles of equality and social justice, as do sexist notions embedded in their religious dogmas.”

Lewis called this latest report “absolutely shocking.”

“People are only just now realizing how far it goes in its attack on traditional faiths,” noted Lewis.

Lewis stated that asking that “chaplains’ values are aligned with the Defence Team may seem innocent enough,” but when one reads further, they “see that the ‘religious groups’ it considers to not have the right values fall under the banner of ‘The Abrahamic Religions.’”

“This explicitly is stating that followers of Christianity, Islam, and Judaism should be disqualified from serving as chaplains in the military,” wrote Lewis.

“How are all the Jewish, Muslim and Christian members of the military to feel now that they have been singled out as out-of-step with the values of the country they are fighting for? Or that their beliefs are explicitly compared to the worst kinds of racism in the same report?”

Lewis went on to note that the report indicates “minorities in Canada are consistently just used as political tools by this government.”

“New Canadians and ethnic Canadians have higher rates of religious affiliation than white Canadians. This report isn’t just a case of religious discrimination, it somehow manages to be racist itself,” wrote Lewis.

“I wish this was a one-time attack on religion by this government, but for the Liberals, the only religion allowed in Canada has been wokeism.”

Lewis noted that if elected leader of the CPC, she will “stand up for religious freedom,” and will work to end “the Liberals’ discriminatory practices that single out religious beliefs as a barrier to receiving government support.”

In a recent statement, Lewis said if elected Prime Minster she will reinstate the Office of Religious Freedom to ensure Canada will once again be a “defender” of religious liberty.

Canada’s Office of Religious Freedom was established by former Prime Minister Stephan Harper in 2013 to “promote religious diversity and religious tolerance around the world.”

In 2016, Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, with the help of the NDP and Bloc Quebecois party, voted to shut down the Office of Religious Freedom.

Lewis has a “green light” rating from Campaign Life Coalition (CLC) as a fully supportable pro-life candidate.

She is the only official pro-life candidate to make the final ballot after two other pro-life candidates, Joseph Bourgault and Grant Abraham, were denied entry by the party despite raising enough funds.

Lewis has also said that Canada needs to oppose digital IDs and currency, and should fight the World Health Organization’s (WHO) pandemic treaty.

In the first CPC leadership debate, held last week, Lewis reaffirmed her pro-life stance while blasting her opponents for “running away” from social issues.

The CPC will hold its official English language debate tonight in Edmonton, Alberta, and its French language debate on May 25 in Montreal.

Of note is that the Independent Press Gallery of Canada will be hosting its own CPC leadership debate on May 30 in Toronto. It is not yet confirmed which candidates will attend.

This debate will be moderated by True North senior journalist Andrew Lawton.

An independent Canadian journalist panel featuring the Western Standard’s Derek Fildebrandt, Rebel News’ Sheila Gunn Reid, and Rupa Subramanya will pose questions to the CPC candidates.

There are six candidates running for leadership of the CPC: CPC MPs Lewis, Pierre Poilievre and Scott Aitchison, former Liberal Quebec Premier Jean Charest, independent Ontario MPP Roman Baber, and Ontario Mayor Patrick Brown.

The CPC will announce its new leader on September 10.

