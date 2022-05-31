Leslyn Lewis will remove Canada from World Economic Forum’s digital ID program if elected PM

'Canadians did not consent to the WEF monitoring our travel. As Prime Minister, I will never join these programs or partner with any global organization, including the WEF.'

OTTAWA (LifeSiteNews) – Dr. Leslyn Lewis has pledged that, if elected Prime Minister, she will remove Canada from “global organizations” such as the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) Known Traveller Digital Identity (KTDI) travel program.

In a platform update titled “Getting Canada out of the WEF Travel Program” posted over the weekend, the Conservative Party of Canada (CPC) MP and leadership candidate said, “Canadians did not consent to the WEF monitoring our travel.”

“As Prime Minister, I will never join these programs or partner with any global organization, including the WEF. Specifically, I will remove us from any that we are currently a part of, including this KTDI,” Lewis wrote.

“In fact, I am going to get to work right now on letting our elected officials know how displeased Canadians are with the decision to partner with the WEF for the KTDI program.”

Lewis wrote that she remembers growing up in a “very different Canada than the one Justin Trudeau has ushered in.”

“Not that long ago, all you needed to be a “trusted traveler” was to stitch a Canadian flag on your backpack,” noted Lewis

“Now, it appears that our country needs to partner with the WEF in order to have a trusted traveller program.”

Lewis, who in the past has called out Canada’s involvement in the WEF’s KTDI program, said that Canadians were not asked if they wanted “to join this partnership,” and if they had known what it involved, they would not want to be part of it.

— Article continues below Petition — PETITION: Trudeau must apologize for "mass grave" smear that led to church-burnings Show Petition Text 1516 have signed the petition. Let's get to 2500 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition This time last year, Justin Trudeau and his media allies were at the forefront of falsely accusing Catholic institutions of having buried Indigenous children in mass graves at various residential schools across Canada. There was and is no credible evidence to support these wild accusations, but many Canadians are still unaware of the facts. SIGN to demand an apology from Justin Trudeau for promoting the "mass grave" smear The anger generated by the media at home and abroad saw over twenty Canadian churches burned, and extensive damage done to many more, but the record has never been set straight in what amounts to a disinformation campaign. Terry Glavin at the National Post recently wrote a masterful piece that may go down in history as the definitive “debunking” of the assertions about the mass graves that never were. Glavin points out that “nothing new was added to the public record” concerning the history of residential schools in Canada. “The legacy of the schools had already been exhaustively explored in the testimony of hundreds of elders and a series of inquiries, public hearings, criminal cases, settlements and federal investigations going back decades. Most important of these efforts were the widely publicized undertakings of the 2008-2015 Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada (TRC), and the content of its voluminous findings,” Glavin wrote. “…[N]ot a single mass grave was discovered in Canada last year,” he added. “The several sites of unmarked graves that captured international headlines were either already-known cemeteries, or they remain sites of speculation even now, unverified as genuine grave sites.” “Not a single child” accounted for during the extensively researched commission “was located in any of these places,” Glavin underscored. “In none of these places were any human remains unearthed.” SIGN and SHARE the petition calling on Justin Trudeau to set the record straight. Even Trudeau's kneeling at what was reported upon as a just-discovered residential school burial ground was a lie - it was actually a well-known Catholic cemetery, but the media didn't let these details get in the way of reinforcing their narrative. Trudeau also called on Pope Francis to come to Canada and apologize for what had happened, as outlets like Reuters, the New York Times and scores more told the world that “nearly 1000 bodies” had been found in two mass graves. Those online articles were quietly edited from "mass graves" to "unmarked graves", but we still have the Twitter posts from major outlets like Reuters to prove the staggering level of misinformation. SIGN: Justin Trudeau must tell Canadians the truth - there were no mass graves According to an extensive investigation by Professor Emeritus Jacques Rouillard from the Université de Montréal: “The ‘discovery’ was first reported last May 27 (2021) by Tk’emlúps te secwépemc First Nation Chief Rosanne Casimir after an anthropologist, Sarah Beaulieu, used ground-penetrating radar in a search for the remains of children alleged by some to be buried there.” “Her preliminary report is actually based on depressions and abnormalities in the soil of an apple orchard near the school – not on exhumed remains.” Professor Rouillard opined that the unverifiable narrative of what could have amounted to child-murder has led to the false assertion of genocide, an assertion without any supporting evidence. “By never pointing out that it is only a matter of speculation or potentiality, and that no remains have yet been found, governments and the media are simply granting credence to what is really a thesis: the thesis of the ‘disappearance’ of children from residential schools,” Rouillard wrote. “And all of this is based only on soil abnormalities that could easily be caused by root movements, as the anthropologist herself cautioned in the July 15 press conference.” The vast majority of Canadians have been misled by the media and Mr. Trudeau, believing the most incredible smears imaginable, leading to scores of attacks on churches around the country. It's time we heard the truth. Please sign the petition today. We are also cc'ing Canada's Catholic bishops on this petition - they must also demand the record be corrected, lest Canadians continue believing the mainstream media's disinformation. For More Information: How the world's media got it wrong on residential school graves - National Post Trudeau lied about the bogus mass grave story - LifeSiteNews Trudeau's narrative was a hoax - LifeSiteNews **Photo: St. Jean Baptiste Church in Morinville burned to the ground on June 30, 2021** Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

“We have successfully taken part in trusted traveler programs like Nexus that Canadians who frequently travel to the United States could opt into of their own volition. These programs weren’t operated by third-party international organizations like the WEF,” wrote Lewis.

“The fact that Klaus Schwab, the founder and Executive Chairman of the WEF, bragged about influencing Canada’s cabinet is reason enough not to partner with the WEF on any issue involving our security.”

In her update, Lewis also posted a link to her new petition called, “End Canada’s Partnership with the WEF.” The petition currently has just over 1,000 signatures.

Read: Canadian Parliament votes to uphold ban on unvaccinated traveling by air, train, sea

Both Canada and the Netherlands are “pilot partners” in the WEF’s KTDI program.

KTDI is a WEF initiative that brings together a “global consortium of individuals, governments, authorities and the travel industry to enhance security in world travel.”

Air Canada along with Royal Dutch Airlines, as well as Toronto Pearson Airport and the Netherlands Schiphol airport, are “pilot partners” of the program.

Canada’s Liberal government under Trudeau recently announced it is working with top airlines in the hopes of mandating all travelers to use a form of “digital identity documents” complete with facial recognition biometric data for pre-boarding flights.

Public Safety defined “Biometric travel documents” as “electronic identification documents that use biometric identifiers (such as facial recognition).”

The Trudeau government noted that four unidentified air carriers are looking to implement “innovative identity management solutions” soon.

A person’s biometric information can be in the form of fingerprints or an eye scan and, unlike a paper credential, these are highly personal.

Read: COVID jab status is ‘fundamentally private’: Canadian broadcasting watchdog

Recently, Lewis called into question the Trudeau government’s connections with the WEF and said that as PM she would not adopt “the Digital Identity project.”

In recent days as well, Lewis has ramped up the pressure on the Trudeau government, saying it needs to get rid of its “unscientific” and administrative “nightmare” COVID travel vaccine passport, or ArriveCAN app as it is known.

Just over a week ago, Conservative MPs Melissa Lantsman and Michelle Ferreri demanded on behalf of their party that Trudeau end his “vindictive” COVID jab travel mandate, saying recent testimony proves it is causing nothing but chaos at airports.

Yesterday, however, the Trudeau Liberal government and the NDP voted against a motion by Lantsman calling for the return of pre-pandemic rules and service levels for travel. As a result, the motion failed to pass.

Late last year, Trudeau put in place a mandate that in effect bans those who have chosen not to get the COVID vaccines to travel ban by air, rail, or sea. The travel vaccine mandate bans Canadians from flying within Canada as well as out of the country. Very few exceptions are given.

Trudeau’s vaccine mandate is being challenged in court by People’s Party of Canada leader and former MP Maxime Bernier.

Lewis gets endorsement for CPC leadership from outspokenly pro-life MP

Lewis is the only pro-life candidate in the CPC leadership race.

Campaign Life Coalition (CLC) has given her a “green light” rating as a “supportable” pro-life candidate for her strong voting record in favor of life.

Last Thursday, Lewis got the endorsement for party leader from pro-life Alberta CPC MP Garnett Genuis.

“Tonight I will be sending an email to my contact list endorsing @LeslynLewis to lead the Conservative Party,” Tweeted Genuis.

Genuis also has a “green light” rating from CLC as a supportable pro-life MP.

Lewis was pleased with Genuis’s endorsement.

“Garnett Genuis has spent his career in parliament advocating for the dignity, worth, and protection of the vulnerable. He has been a champion for freedom of conscience, religion and speech. I am delighted to have his support in this race. Thank you @GarnettGenuis,” Tweeted Lewis.

Genuis also said that he encourages people “to put a #2 beside” CPC MP Pierre Poilievre, who is also running for party leadership.

“Both are strong, principled conservatives and capable leaders.”

Poilievre seemed to have abstained from voting for his own party’s motion calling for a return to pre-pandemic normalcy for travel. However, he stated afterwards that he had tried to vote for the motion remotely but had had a technical issue.

The CPC will elect a new leader on September 10. Those hoping to vote for the party leader must be active party members. The cut-off date to buy a party membership before the election is June 3.

Share











