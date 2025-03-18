Less than 1/3 of Americans have favorable view of Democrat Party: CNN, NBC polls

Less than 30% of the country has a favorable view of Democrats according to new CNN and NBC polls, but Republicans are only marginally more popular.

(LifeSiteNews) –– The Democrat Party’s favorability in the eyes of the American people has dropped to a record low, according to two different polls just released by mainstream media outlets, although Republicans only fare marginally better.

Only 29% of Americans have a favorable view of Democrats, according to a SSRS poll commissioned by CNN, the lowest finding since the network began tracking it in 1992. By contrast, 36% have a favorable view of the Republican Party.

“That’s driven in part by relatively high levels of dissatisfaction within the Democratic Party. Just 63% of Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents report a favorable view of their own party, a dip from 72% in January and 81% at the start of President Joe Biden’s administration,” CNN reports.

“Political independents as a group take dim views of both parties, with 19% rating the Democrats favorably and 20% saying the same of the Republicans.” The poll also found that respondents were evenly divided as to whether each party was “too extreme” or “generally mainstream.”

Meanwhile, only 27% of respondents to a new NBC News poll had a favorable view of Democrats, also driven primarily by discontent within the party. 39% had a favorable view of the GOP.

Both polls found that rank-and-file Democrats are frustrated with their party’s recent losses and want their leaders to take a hard line against Republicans rather than find areas of consensus.

“With these numbers, the Democratic Party is not in need of a rebrand. It needs to be rebooted,” said Democratic pollster Jeff Horwitt. “While this survey shows a mixed result for Donald Trump, Democrats are the ones in the wilderness right now. If there is good news, it is on preference for control of Congress, where Democrats have a 1-point advantage.”

The findings suggest that at a time when Democrats are historically unpopular, the base of the party still wants to double down on partisanship rather than address the root causes of its woes.

Exit polls show that President Donald Trump won the 2024 election primarily due to widespread discontent with the state of the economy and the southern U.S.-Mexico border under former President Joe Biden, which former Vice President and eventual Democrat nominee Kamala Harris signaled her policies would not change.

Of particular note, exit polling by the pro-Democrat firm Blueprint found that the statement “Kamala Harris is focused more on cultural issues like transgender issues rather than helping the middle class” was the third-biggest reason for why overall voters chose not to vote for her, and the number one reason why swing voters rejected her and voted for Trump instead.

As dire as the political situation looks for Democrats, the polls also show the GOP is far from secure in its own position. Americans approve of the Trump administration’s handling of immigration by 6.7 points thanks to a series of aggressive deportation efforts, but disapprove of its economic performance so far by 7.9 points in light of ongoing questions over his tariffs and eventual budgets.

