LGBT activist harasses Republican mom running for Manhattan DA at school board meeting

A parent of two transgender children lunged at Maud Maron, a Republican candidate for district attorney, and then 'barred the door with her body' while shouting that Maron wouldn’t be allowed to leave.

(LifeSiteNews) — A far-left pro-LGBT protester reportedly “harassed” a mom while she was leaving a school council meeting in New York last week.

Maud Maron told the New York Post on Saturday that the protester, a parent of two transgender children, lunged at her and then “barred the door with her body” while shouting that she wouldn’t be allowed to leave.

“I support fully the right of those who disagree with me to protest. But lunging at me, body blocking me to prevent me from leaving a room, and following me down the street to harass me crosses a line,” Maron said on X.

I support fully the right of those who disagree with me to protest. But lunging at me, body blocking me to prevent me from leaving a room, and following me down the street to harass me crosses a line. @NYCSchools needs to follow Titke IX. Enough. https://t.co/sDdvPhQej2 — Maud Maron (@MaudMaron) March 22, 2025

Maron is a New York-based lawyer with over 20 years’ experience seeking to replace George Soros-backed Manhattan District Attorney General Alvin Bragg. A former Democrat, Maron is running as a no-nonsense Republican who will protect children in schools.

In years past, Maron has expressed opposition to male athletes competing against girls, disapproval of shared male/female bathrooms, and other progressive policies.

The incident occurred during a meeting of the District 2 Community Education Council on the city’s Upper East Side. The council had passed a resolution calling on the New York City Department of Education to review its policy on gender-confused males participating in female sports.

The Council apparently has not been immune to these sorts of blowups from LGBT activists. The New York Post stated that disruptive behavior from liberal protesters has been an ongoing issue for almost a year. The Council president has said they are making things “untenable.”

During the Biden administration, Attorney General Merrick Garland directed the Department of Justice to launch an investigation into parents who were showing up at school board meetings to voice their concerns over COVID and pro-LGBT policies. Garland and the National School Boards Association had compared the parents with “domestic terrorists.”

