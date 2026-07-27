LGBT activist says she hoped terrorist who attacked ‘pride’ event was Christian, white

A German LGBT activist said that the ‘first thing I thought was’ after the Islamic terrorist attack was ‘hopefully it’s a Christian (or a) white person.’

BERLIN (LifeSiteNews) — During a vigil remembering those killed during an alleged Islamic terror attack on a Berlin LGBT “pride” event over the weekend, an LGBT activist expressed her disappointment that the alleged perpetrator was Arab and not Christian or white.

During her brief remarks, the activist, who is apparently also a singer, recalled how her first thought upon hearing that someone had allegedly rammed a white van into Berlin’s “Christopher Street Day” LGBT “pride” event in the German capital, was how she hoped the perpetrator was Christian or white person, not someone of Middle Eastern descent, even using a German slur to describe Arabs.

Saturday’s attack, which killed one woman and injured at least 29 others, with several remaining in critical condition, is believed to have been carried out by 21-year-old Islamist Abdul Ballout, a German citizen of Lebanese descent with an extensive criminal history across multiple countries, who had even traveled to Lebanon in an apparent attempt to join ISIS in 2025.

“What was also shocking to me was that the first thing I thought was: ‘Hopefully it isn’t a K-, hopefully it’s a Christian (or a) white person, but it wasn’t,” the activist said.

🚨WTF. At a vigil for the Berlin Pride parade victims, an LGBTQ+ speaker says she had hoped the attacker was “not an Arab-Muslim, but a White Christian person” These people are deranged. pic.twitter.com/vMFffgkKgB — Inevitable West (@Inevitablewest) July 26, 2026

This story is developing…

Share









