LGBT activists attack Italian pro-life group’s headquarters for second time in 10 days

Pro Vita e Famiglia reported on May 30 that ‘LGBTQAI+ activists’ vandalized the group’s headquarters with threats like ‘you will pay,’ ‘We’ll not give you peace,’ and ‘trans riot’ and posters with the slogan ‘Queers for Palestine.’

ROME (LifeSiteNews) — The Rome headquarters of an Italian pro-life and pro-family organization has been vandalized by LGBT activists for the second time in 10 days.

The group Pro Vita e Famiglia reported on May 30 that “LGBTQAI+ activists who claimed responsibility for the act on their social networks” spray-painted the shutters of its headquarters with threats like “you will pay,” “We’ll not give you peace,” and “trans riot.”

🔴 12 ATTACKS IN 3 YEARS

IT MEANS = PERSECUTION “YOU WILL PAY”

“WE’LL NOT GIVE YOU PEACE”

“TRANS RIOT” These are some of the threats found this morning on the shutters of @ProVitaFamiglia national headquarters in Rome, Italy, made during the night with spray cans by LGBTQAI+… pic.twitter.com/rXoMbbRFtJ — Pro Vita & Famiglia (@ProVitaFamiglia) May 30, 2024

The vandalizers also put posters on the outer walls of the building that showed “the Palestinian flag waving over a burning St. Peter’s Basilica” alongside the slogan “Queers for Palestine.”

According to Pro Vita e Familiga, this was the second attack by vandals on their headquarters within 10 days and the 12th attack within the last three years.

The pro-family organization called the ongoing aggressions “a real persecution with a worrying escalation of violent and threatening content.”

“The pro-abortion and LGBTQAI+ lobbies have fomented a climate of hatred and intolerance towards those who declare themselves Pro-Family or Pro-Life for years, culminating in the attack last November 25th with the launch of an explosive device inside our headquarters,” the group stated.

On November 25 last year, vandals attacked the pro-life group’s headquarters, smashing windows and lighting fires, and left a homemade explosive device inside the building that fortunately did not explode. Jacopo Coghe, spokesman for Pro Vita e Famiglia, described the attackers as “feminist activists.”

Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni condemned the attack against the pro-life organization back in November. She stated: “I don’t know how anyone thinks of fighting violence against women by making themselves the protagonists of intolerable acts of violence and intimidation such as those that occurred on Saturday against the Pro Life and Family Association.”

Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini also condemned the attack.

Pro Vita describes itself as a group that “defends the right to life from conception to natural death, promotes the family founded on the marriage between a man and a woman, and supports parents’ freedom and educational priority.”

