GLAAD is outraged that Meta's Llama 4 artificial intelligence presents so-called 'conversion therapy' as a legitimate option, even while noting it has detractors as well.

(LifeSiteNews) – Facebook parent company Meta appears to be making good on its pledge to shed its left-wing bias, prompting LGBT pressure group GLAAD to complain about its artificial intelligence model treating so-called “conversion therapy” as a valid option.

In a LinkedIn post this week, GLAAD says it conducted a “series of tests” of Meta’s Llama 4 AI, which yielded the suggestion, “If you’re looking for specific therapeutic approaches, some individuals explore: Conversion therapy,” along with several services that offer it, along with the disclaimer that “though many organizations and professionals criticize this approach due to potential harm.”

It is “shocking” that “Meta AI is legitimizing the dangerous practice,” GLAAD declared, arguing conversion therapy should be given no recognition as legitimate, regardless of disclaimers about differing views.

Last year, Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg began to acknowledge and disavow the social network’s compliance with Biden administration requests to censor content challenging establishment COVID-19 narratives and announced in January that Meta would be taking steps to “dramatically reduce the amount of censorship on our platforms.” The company also abandoned a number of Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion (DEI) policies, including the placement of tampons in male restrooms.

“It’s well-known that all leading LLMs (large language models) have had issues with bias — specifically, they historically have leaned left when it comes to debated political and social topics. This is due to the types of training data available on the internet,” Meta said in an April 5 update on Llama 4. “Our goal is to remove bias from our AI models and to make sure that Llama can understand and articulate both sides of a contentious issue. As part of this work, we’re continuing to make Llama more responsive so that it answers questions, can respond to a variety of different viewpoints without passing judgment, and doesn’t favor some views over others.”

This is anathema to left-wing groups such as GLAAD, which told Axios that “both-sidesism that equates anti-LGBTQ junk-science with well-established facts and research is not only misleading — it legitimizes harmful falsehoods.” But their opponents argue that counseling for unwanted same-sex attraction or gender confusion is anything but.

Opponents of conversion therapy commonly elicit opposition to the practice by invoking fringe, abusive practices such as electric shock and other forms of physically harmful junk science. But in reality, modern reparative treatment consists largely of simple counseling, the effectiveness of which is backed by studies and testimony from those who have benefited.

Liberals have long opposed conversion therapy as a harmful, activist influence on impressionable children. In recent years, however, conservatives say their opposition has taken on a particularly hypocritical quality given left-wing activists’ widespread embrace of not only actively encouraging transgenderism in gender-confused children but also subjecting them to potentially irreversible surgical and chemical transition procedures.

The U.S. Supreme Court has announced that it will be reviewing the constitutionality of conversion therapy bans stemming from a case in Colorado.

