LGBT activists melt down as Republican recognizes ‘transgender’ Democrat by actual sex

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) –– Democrats and LGBT activists are outraged after U.S. Rep. Mary Miller (R-IL) accurately introduced Rep. “Sarah” McBride (D-DE) as male on the House floor, despite the gender-confused freshman lawmaker identifying as female.

McBride was elected in November as the first openly “transgender” member of Congress, in a victory leftists seized upon amid an election broadly interpreted as a rebuke of identity politics.

Before McBride’s turn to speak during a Thursday congressional session, Miller recognized the Congressman as the “Gentleman from Delaware, Mr. McBride.”

Fox News reports that McBride proceeded to deliver his remarks without challenging Miller, and his office declined to comment specifically on her identifying him as a man. On his congressional X account, McBride merely shared his floor speech, and he used his personal account to simply say “there’s an entire speech after I’m recognized by the acting speaker that’s worth a watch much more than the 15 second video of me being called on.”

Miller, meanwhile, declared that “on the House Floor, I refused to deny biological reality.”

While Miller seems insistent on continuing to downplay controversies about his sex, there is no shortage of left-wing and LGBT voices to take offense on his behalf. MSNBC and Bulwark contributor Sam Stein declared that “something is kind of missing in [Miller’s] soul.” California Democrat state Sen. Scott Wiener bemoaned the “casualty cruelty of House Republicans toward” McBride as “nothing short of vile.” The Daily Mail described Miller as a “Ruthless Republican” in its headline. Libertarian pundit Brad Polumbo complained that there was “no need to be an asshole.”

The Delaware LGBT activist’s November 2024 election soon triggered a dispute over gender rules for congressional restrooms, with House Speaker Mike Johnson announcing that “all single-sex facilities in the Capitol and House Office Buildings (like restrooms, changing rooms, and locker rooms) are reserved only for individuals of that biological sex,” and including a proposal to that effect by Republican Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina in the official rules for the next House session. However, Mace’s proposal was omitted from the final rules package last month, without explanation.

