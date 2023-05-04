LGBT activists occupy Texas Capitol, disrupt vote on bill banning trans mutilation of children

House Speaker Dade Phelan had the protesters removed by the police and said, 'Today’s outbursts in the gallery were a breach of decorum & continued after I warned that such behaviors would not be tolerated.'

(LifeSiteNews) — A group of boisterous LGBT activists were forcibly removed from the Texas State Capitol building Tuesday after disrupting the legislative proceedings taking place on the House floor. They were protesting a bill that would outlaw the mutilation of gender-confused minors.

Here’s one of the transurrectionists being arrestedpic.twitter.com/FQZxG7uKEc — Greg Price (@greg_price11) May 2, 2023

HB 1686 is the latest in a growing number of proposals across the U.S. that seek to curtail the disturbing trend of children “transitioning” into the opposite sex. At present, more than 15 states have laws that outlaw in some fashion what liberals misleadingly call “gender-affirming care” for American youths.

If passed and signed by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, HB 1686 — and its Senate counterpart, SB14 — would prevent children from having access to puberty blockers and hormone therapy. It would also require children to be “weaned off” those types of drugs if they are already on them. It bans “gender reassignment” surgeries as well.

Republican state Rep. Tom Oliverson is one of the bill’s co-sponsors. At committee hearings held on the measure, he strongly denounced the “false dichotomy” that says unless teens aren’t allowed to “transition” then their only option is to commit suicide.

The bill, which was moved for a vote on Friday, May 5, is expected to pass. The platform of the Texas Republican Party states that it is committed to opposing “all efforts to validate transgender identity.”

During the outburst Tuesday, activists in the gallery unfurled a banner and shouted pro-LGBT slogans, thereby violating House norms. “One, two, three, four, trans folks deserve more,” several exclaimed. “What do we want? Trans rights! When do we want it? Now!” others shouted as they were escorted away, the Washington Examiner reported. Some on social media have called the demonstration a “transurrection.”

Alongside the protesters in the balcony sat peaceful parents in support of the bill. They wore red shirts that read “Save Texas Kids” in bold, white letters. Oliverson thanked them and said that their presence “strengthens our resolve to get this done.”

House Speaker Dade Phelan informed the disruptors that their actions were inappropriate. He then had them removed by the police. “Today’s outbursts in the gallery were a breach of decorum & continued after I warned that such behaviors would not be tolerated,” he later tweeted. “There will always be differing perspectives, but in our chamber, we will debate those differences w/ respect.”

Absolutely they do! Thank you for prioritizing decorum and public safety Mr. Speaker. Your actions yesterday made it clear that chaos as a tactic will not prevail in our House. 👏👏 #txlege https://t.co/OuFS67gXs0 — Tom Oliverson, M.D. (@TomOliverson) May 3, 2023

In Montana, Republican lawmakers voted to censure Democratic “transgender” state Rep. “Zooey” Zephyr last week after he accused his colleagues of having “blood on your hands” for passing a bill that outlaws drugs and surgeries aimed at helping minors transition to the opposite sex. GOP Gov. Greg Gianforte signed the bill into law on Friday, April 28.

Left-wing states continue to double down on their support for child mutilation. Most recently, Democratic governors in Minnesota and Washington approved legislation that makes their states safe havens for gender-confused minors. “We’re giving basic rights to every single Minnesotan,” Gov. Tim Walz boasted last week. “We are protecting access to health care,” Washington Gov. Jay Inslee claimed.

Share











