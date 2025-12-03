LGBT activists pressure university into suspending medical courses critical of ‘transitioning’ children

A national accreditation council ordered Washington State University to halt courses highlighting the risks of ‘gender transitions’ after a transgender activist and other leftists attacked the school.

PULLMAN, Washington (LifeSiteNews) – Pro-LGBT activists have compelled Washington State University’s medical school to suspend a set of courses critical of “gender transitioning” minors, temporarily quashing academic exploration of the problems with the practices.

The Society of Evidence Based Gender Medicine (SEGM) offers a series of courses that explore “perspectives, research, and clinical experience primarily from Western European countries, providing clinicians with guidance on the benefits, risks, and ethical considerations of medical interventions for gender-dysphoric and gender-questioning youth.”

WSU adopted the courses, but the New York Sun reports that when LGBT activists caught wind of SEGM’s work, they mounted a pressure campaign against it, including the far-left Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) labeling it a “hate group” and activists pressuring McMaster University professor Dr. Gordon Guyatt, whose team SEGM had commissioned to conduct a number of evidence reviews, to disavow the group.

Most consequentially, however, gender-confused activist and “reporter” “Erin” Reed’s Substack published an article condemning WSU for embracing SEGM’s work, prompting the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME) to order WSU to suspend the courses pending an investigation of how and why they were approved.

“We are working with the ACCME to confirm that all accredited materials comply with ACCME standards,” said WSU spokeswoman Pam Scott. “We remain committed to providing high-quality, evidence-based continuing medical education courses.”

In response, SEGM founding board member Dr. Julia Mason said her group is “dedicated to advancing the quality of research and clinical understanding in gender medicine, focusing on youth. SEGM is not a political or ideological organization; its mission is to strengthen the scientific foundations of clinical care.”

She added that the material at issue “underwent multiple independent reviews through Washington State University’s CME office” and got “approved at every stage for both scientific accuracy and balance… If this level of rigor were now to be deemed unacceptable, it would raise serious concerns about the validity of numerous other CME programs addressing complex or evolving areas of medicine—underscoring that SEGM’s CME course is being scrutinized not for its quality, but for the questions it seeks to explore.”

“We cannot find anything that indicates that the agency can demand that the provider suspend a course before the investigation has taken place,” added SEGM co-founder Dr. William Malone.

WSU accreditation team member Andrea Keesey was apologetic about the situation in email communications to WSU, but stressed that the university could be put on probation or lose accrediting authority outright if an investigation went poorly for them. “I am very sorry about this situation—I’ve never seen anything like this from a national accrediting body,” she said.

The fiasco contrasts sharply with WSU’s stated commitment to “fostering an environment where diverse ideas and perspectives can flourish.”

“Activists have inflicted a terrible injustice upon SEGM and the broader physician community … These activists have revealed their true priorities—not the advancement of knowledge that could improve care for children struggling with gender confusion, but the preservation of ideology at any cost,” Do No Harm Medical Director Dr. Kurt Miceli told The College Fix. “It is deeply troubling that the medical establishment, in concert with radicals, has so aggressively silenced dissenting perspectives.”

A large body of evidence shows that “affirming” gender confusion carries serious harms, especially when done with impressionable children who lack the mental development, emotional maturity, and life experience to consider the long-term ramifications of the decisions being pushed on them, or full knowledge about the long-term effects of life-altering, physically transformative, and often irreversible surgical and chemical procedures.

Studies find that more than 80 percent of children suffering gender dysphoria outgrow it on their own by late adolescence and that “transition” practices often fail to resolve gender-confused individuals’ heightened tendency to engage in self-harm and suicide — and may even exacerbate it, including by reinforcing their confusion and neglecting the actual root causes of their mental strife.

Many oft-ignored detransitioners, individuals who attempted “transitioning” before regretting it and returning to life as their sex, attest to the physical and mental harm of reinforcing gender confusion, as well as to the bias and negligence of the medical establishment on the subject, many of whom take an activist approach to their profession and begin cases with a predetermined conclusion in favor of “transitioning.”

“Gender-affirming” physicians have also been caught on video admitting to more old-fashioned motives for such procedures, as with an 2022 exposé about Vanderbilt University Medical Center’s Clinic for Transgender Health, where Dr. Shayne Sebold Taylor said outright that “these surgeries make a lot of money.”

Share











