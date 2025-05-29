LGBT activists surround, accost mother with baby at Christian rally in Seattle

LGBT radicals encircled and shouted at a mother with a baby and two young children during a Christian rally outside Seattle City Hall, leading to police intervention.

SEATTLE (LifeSiteNews) — LGBT activists surrounded and accosted a mother holding her baby at a Christian rally outside Seattle City Hall.

On May 27, radical LGBT activists encircled and shouted at a mother with three young children at a rally held by Christian group Mayday USA outside Seattle City Hall, according to videos circulating on social media.

“Seattle City Hall protestors just surrounded and accosted a woman, her baby, and her toddler before a melee with the police broke out,” conservative undercover journalist Cam Higby posted on X, along with a video of the incident.

“My phone ran out of storage just before the melee,” he continued. “No update on the woman and baby.”

The video shows a young mother holding a crying baby and her two young boys holding the hand of a man who was likely their father as LGBT activist surrounded them, shouting and pushing in on the family. Shortly after, police intervened to push the protestors back.

One of the activists has been identified as “Reverend” Erica Williams. Numerous videos published by Higby show Williams shouting at Christians during the rally.

The rally, titled “Rattle in Seattle,” gathered hundreds of Christians to demand an apology from Democratic Mayor Bruce Harrell for his statement blaming Christians for violence planned by Antifa groups at a Mayday USA worship event.

During the event, Christians held signs reading “God reigns over Seattle” and “Jesus loves Seattle.” Christians also participated in praise and worship songs, praying for Jesus’ protection over the city.

A few days earlier, on May 24, Mayday USA held a worship event in Seattle, a city known for its pro-LGBT culture.

During the event, LGBT protesters became violent, resulting in 23 arrests and police injuries.

After the event, Harrell published a press release, blaming the Christian group for the violence, saying, “Seattle is proud of our reputation as a welcoming, inclusive city for LGBTQ+ communities, and we stand with our (so-called) trans neighbors when they face bigotry and injustice.”

However, The Pursuit, the Christian group which organized the second rally, explained that the violence during the event was planned by Antifa members to disrupt the Christian event.

“Harrell had the audacity to issue a press release blaming Christians for the premeditated violence of Antifa which resulted in the hospitalization of Seattle Police Department personal and the arrest of 23 Antifa agitators,” the group wrote. “Under Mayor Harrell’s leadership, the city of Seattle has continued its spiral into lawlessness and dysfunction while the first amendment rights of citizens to peacefully assemble has been disregarded,” the statement continued.

“Mayor Harrell has lost both the ability and authority to lead the city of Seattle and must apologize and/or resign immediately,” it declared. “Seattle deserves better than a radical leftist who tramples on the religious freedoms of citizens while providing cover for violent extremists to abuse police officers, attack Christians, and destroy a city.”

