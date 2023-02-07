LGBT activists swarm Oklahoma Capitol to protest ban on genital mutilation of children

Woke neo-Marxist mobs often use swarming tactics to overrun public buildings in order to express their displeasure with pro-life, pro-child politicians and policies.

(LifeSiteNews) – An angry group of trans activists swarmed the Oklahoma State Capitol to protest a bill that would ban mutilating gender surgeries for children.

“Transgender activists swarmed the Oklahoma State Capitol Monday to protest proposed bills that would prohibit gender reassignment surgeries for minors,” the Washington Free Beacon reported.

Videos show the group shouting “Trans lives matter!” and claiming “This is our house!” and “We are Oklahoma!”

Senate Bill 129, known as the Millstone Act, would “prohibit Oklahoma doctors from providing gender transition procedures or referral services relating to such procedures to anyone under the age of 26.”

“Four short years ago when I received the honor to serve in the Oklahoma State Senate, I could not have imagined that it would be necessary to file a bill to protect children in our state from being legally sexually mutilated, yet we find ourselves in that very situation. Surgical and chemical genital mutilation has been occurring in our great state, and it must be stopped,” said Sen. David Bullard when he filed the bill.

“We have a sacred duty to protect our children from those who wish to do them harm. Senate Bill 129 is designed to protect our children from those who want to benefit financially at their expense. Child abuse is a felony in our state and mutilating a young person’s genitalia should be viewed no differently. The Millstone Act will hold those who perform child mutilation accountable by making such activity a felony. Those guilty of such a heinous crime will be both legally and financially liable.”

Observers on social media quickly called attention to the occupying trans forces by mockingly employing the extreme, overwrought terminology used to describe the January 6, 2021, protest at the U.S. Capitol.

“TRANSSURRECTION?” wondered Jack Prosobiec. “Trans Lives Matter occupies Oklahoma capitol to protest The Millstone Act – a bill criminalizing genital mutilation of minors.”

TRANSSURRECTION? Trans Lives Matter occupies Oklahoma capitol to protest The Millstone Act – a bill criminalizing genital mutilation of minorshttps://t.co/YFo9UIPF1N — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) February 7, 2023

“Insurrection!!! Arrest them all,” urged Twitter user 3sidedstory.

“Arrest them all and send them away to jail for years — that’s what we do to people who storm Capitols in order stop the functioning of government, right?” poked RealClearInvestigations’ Mark Hemingway, referring to the treatment of many of those arrested following the event at the U.S. Capitol in January, 2021.

Arrest them all and send them away to jail for years — that’s what we do to people who storm Capitols in order stop the functioning of government, right? https://t.co/ULY9EWZsqS — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) February 7, 2023

Libs of TikTok also chimed in, calling the trans activists by the same name that liberal media and politicians often use to describe patriots and conservative protesters: “Domestic terrorists.”

“Wow. Literally shaking. Oklahoma came under attack today by a group of insurrectionists. I’m sure the FBI is already on it and will use every available resource to identify all these domestic terrorists.”

Wow. Literally shaking. Oklahoma came under attack today by a group of insurrectionists. I’m sure the FBI is already on it and will use every available resource to identify all these domestic terrorists. https://t.co/T5SFZMTik8 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 7, 2023

Woke neo-Marxist mobs often use swarming tactics to overrun public buildings in order to express their displeasure with pro-life, pro-child politicians and policies.

Last June, abortion activists attempted to break into the Arizona Capitol as part of nationwide protests against the Supreme Court’s decision to strike down Roe v. Wade.

In late September and early October of 2018, hundreds of protesters were arrested in Capitol Hill Congressional Office buildings for unlawfully demonstrating against the nomination of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

In February and March of 2011, more than 100,000 members of left-leaning teachers’ unions and other government employees unions stormed and occupied the Wisconsin State Capitol to protest a proposal by then-Republican Governor Scott Walker to limit the collective bargaining rights of state workers.

The besieging mob inflicted hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage to the venerable building and grounds.

