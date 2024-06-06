LGBT activists take Ontario town to Human Rights Tribunal for refusing to fly ‘pride’ flag

Emo, a small town in Ontario, is being targeted with legal action by LGBT activists for its 2020 decision to refuse to fly the 'pride' flag and proclaim June as 'pride' month.

EMO, Ontario (LifeSiteNews) — A small town in Ontario has refused to bend to the demands of LGBT activists and will now have to appear in front of a Human Rights Tribunal for rejecting a 2020 motion to proclaim June as “pride” month and fly the LGBT “pride” flag.

This week, Emo, a small township in Ontario, is attending a Human Rights Tribunal of Ontario proceeding after an LGBT group filed a complaint over a 2020 town council decision not to celebrate June as “pride” month, according to local news outlet Northwest Ontario News.

“There’s no flags being flown for the straight people,” Mayor Harold McQuake had told the Emo council in 2020.

At the 2020 meeting, the town council had voted 3-2 against proclaiming June as “pride” month and flying LGBT flags from municipal buildings.

The motion was requested by Borderland Pride, a local LGBT activist group.

Shortly after the motion was voted down, the group filed a human rights complaint, demanding the town apologize for their decision, proclaim June as “pride” month, and fly the LGBT flag for one week.

In April 2024, Borderland Pride offered to drop the case if the town agreed to the previous demands.

“This is a good deal. You should take it,” Borderland Pride’s letter to Emo stated. “The alternative is to continue to waste taxpayer money fighting a losing battle in defence of bigotry and hate.”

However, the township chose to reject the proposal, instead going ahead with the hearing.

In addition to trying to force the town to celebrate “pride” month, Borderland Pride is seeking monetary compensation in the order of $15,000 from the municipality, and $10,000 each from the mayor and two councillors who voted against the proclamation.

LifeSiteNews reached out to McQuake for comment but did not hear back by time of publication.

The town of Emo is not the only Canadian town to resist LGBT indoctrination. In February, esidents of Westlock, Alberta, a small town of about 4,800 people, voted in favor of a bylaw to prohibit flying non-governmental flags from municipal flagpoles and painting crosswalks with any pattern other than the usual white-striped pattern.

