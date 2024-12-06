LGBT activists target New York judge who refused to officiate same-sex ‘wedding’

‘The upset that has erupted over this matter isn’t really about respecting the rights of gay people, it’s about suppressing the rights of religious people – specifically, Christian people. It is about a culture war that has begun to look a lot like religious persecution.’

(LifeSiteNews) – A local LGBT organization and gay politicians are calling for a New York state judge to resign over allegations that she declined to perform a same-sex “wedding” ceremony, calling the judge’s refusal “despicable” and a “disgrace.”

Syracuse City Court Judge Felicia Pitts-Davis allegedly excused herself from officiating at a ceremony for a two women, and within a few minutes found another judge to conduct the service.

The women, Shawntay Davis, 33, and Niccora Davis, 29, told local news outlet Syracuse.com that they watched as Pitts-Davis married the heterosexual couple ahead of them but then disappeared from the courtroom when it was their turn.

“The way [Pitts Davis] got up and left the courtroom was rude, then all of a sudden another judge came in, and that’s when we got married,” Shawntay Davis told Syracuse.com. “It was real weird.”

The judge is under fire for following her conscience and her faith

Central New York (CNY) Pride has called for “full ethical investigation” of the conscientious Christian judge.

“On Saturday, November 16th, Syracuse City Court Judge Felicia Pitts Davis refused to marry a same-sex couple, citing a purported religion-based disagreement with same-sex marriage. Judge Pitts Davis’s refusal to marry same-sex citizens of Syracuse and Onondaga County is despicable and contrary to her judicial oath,” wrote CNY Pride in a statement posted on Instagram.

“By refusing to marry same-sex couples, Judge Pitts Davis falls far short of these expectations. Her conduct is a disgrace to the position she was elected to perform,” the LGBT group insisted.

“If a judge can’t follow the law and do her job as directed by the New York state constitution and the United States Supreme Court, she should step down,” state senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Brad Hoylman-Sigal—who identifies as gay—told The New York Post.

“I find it appalling that someone who professes to work on behalf of the public takes a piecemeal approach to their responsibility,” he added.

“I believe it is just and appropriate for Judge Pitts-Davis to step down so all the people of our community can be assured they receive equal treatment under the law,” City Auditor Alex Marion—who also experiences same-sex attractions—told The Post. “If she does not, the Office of Court Administration should promptly suspend her from the bench.”

Conservative radio talk show host Bob Lonsberry took to the airwaves to defend Judge Pitts-Davis’ action.

“This isn’t about politics. It’s about freedom, and about the fact that we all have rights – all of us – and that reasonable people can make sure that everyone’s rights are respected,” said Lonsberry. “Including Felicia Pitts Davis’s rights.”

When Pitts-Davis stepped back and allowed another judge to perform the ceremony:

It was a reasonable accommodation which respected the rights of three Americans who crossed paths in a Syracuse courtroom. The women were not discriminated against because of their orientation, and the judge was not discriminated against because of her religion. The system worked. But that’s not what some people want. Some people don’t want parity, they want priority. They don’t want to advance their rights, they want to oppress other people’s rights. That’s not directed at the newlywed ladies, it’s directed at the indignant reporters and activists, and the city comptroller. The upset that has erupted over this matter isn’t really about respecting the rights of gay people, it’s about suppressing the rights of religious people – specifically, Christian people. It is about a culture war that has begun to look a lot like religious persecution. Requiring anyone to violate their conscience is contrary to the nature of this country. That is nowhere more true than when it comes to religion. We are a nation founded by people who sought religious freedom and who listed freedom of religion as the very first of our constitutional rights.

Judge Pitts-Davis excused herself and “quickly found another judge to perform the ceremony, and everyone’s rights were respected,” noted Lonsberry.

“That’s the American way. Hounding her from the bench is not,” declared Lonsberry. “Gay people have rights in America. And so do Christians.”

